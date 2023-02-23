Star Wars: Women of the Galaxy Collection Coming to shopDisney March 6th

Whether it’s well before or long after the Battle of Yavin, Star Wars fans have enjoyed following the stories of characters who’ve heroically defended the galaxy…or their own interests. Among these great figures of cosmic entertainment are beloved female characters, and shopDisney is honoring them all with a new collection.

What’s Happening:

Spring is almost here before you know it, the fan created celebration, Star Wars Day (May 4th) will be consuming our thoughts. While not a direct tie-in to the holiday shopDisney has a new apparel collection launching on March 6th that will be perfect to wear on Star Wars Day and beyond.

Commemorate the powerful stories, and lasting impact of galactic heroines with the new Star Wars: Women of the Galaxy collection.

Iconic ladies like Leia, Ahsoka Tano, Rey and others will be featured in the series that honors their contribution to the galaxy far, far away.

The full product lineup hasn’t been revealed but from the first look shared oh shopDisney, we anticipate plenty of apparel will be included.

Other items we speculate to be featured are: Spirit Jerseys, T-shirts, jewelry, Loungefly accessories, and Ear Headbands. Of course, we’re prepared to be totally surprised and the only way to know for sure, is to visit shopDisney when the collection drops.

Star Wars: Women of the Galaxy Collection will be available starting March 6th .

. At the time of publication, pricing hasn’t been announced.

Check back soon for links to this cute collection.

