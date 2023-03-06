Rey Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano Legacy Lightsaber Hilts Come to shopDisney

Aside from “the Force” the first thing that comes to mind when discussing Star Wars are lightsabers. Fans have been fascinated by the galactic weapons that Jedis and Siths carry and replicas of the icon hilts have become highly sought after collectibles. This week a new shipment from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge arrives on shopDisney featuring the lightsaber hilts of Rey Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano.

While there’s nothing quite as wonderful as visiting Batuu (aka Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

One of the newer shipments from Galaxy’s Edge has made its way online and bears two lightsaber hilts from Dok Ondar’s Den of Antiquities: Rey Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano.

Each hilt comes in a collectible carrying case and features electronic noise and light effects that activate when connected with a Disney lightsaber blade (sold separately).

These Star Wars additions are available now on shopDisney

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Rey Skywalker

“This Legacy Lightsaber hilt is a detailed recreation of the one wielded by the Jedi Master Rey Skywalker and comes direct from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World and Disneyland. The distinctive design, with its fabric element, features sound effects and illuminates yellow when you attach one of our Lightsaber Blades, sold separately. Hilt comes in a lined display case with Alliance Starbird symbol on front.”

Rey Skywalker Legacy LIGHTSABER Hilt – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge – $159.99

Includes hilt and white hilt case with hinged lid and lined interior

Alliance Starbird symbol on front of case

Push switch on hilt to activate Lightsaber noises and illuminate yellow an attachable Lightsaber Blade, sold separately

Coordinates with our Lightsaber Clip, Lightsaber Blades, Lightsaber Sheath and Lightsaber Hilt Stand, each sold separately

Inspired by Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World and Disneyland

Requires 3 x AAA batteries, included

Hilt: 12 1/4'' x 2 1/4'' x 2 3/4''

Case: 16 3/4'' x 7 1/2'' x 4 1/2''

Ahsoka Tano

“Feel at one with the Force with these Legacy Lightsaber hilts inspired the famous Ahsoka Tano. Ahsoka, former Padawan to Anakin Skywalker and a veteran in the battle of the Clone Wars, is known for her strong leadership and skill. With these detailed recreations of Ahsoka's Lightsaber hilts you can begin your destiny and follow in the footsteps of one of the most recognizable former Jedi. Hear epic sound effects and see the blades glow blue and green when you attach one of our Lightsaber Blades into each hilt, sold separately. Hilts come in a lined display box with Fulcrum symbol on front.”

Ahsoka Tano Legacy LIGHTSABER Hilts – Star Wars: Clone Wars – $249.99

Includes hilt and case with hinged lid and lined interior

Fulcrum symbol on front of case

Ahsoka hilts inspired by Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Push switch on hilt to activate Lightsaber noises and illuminate an attachable Lightsaber Blade green and blue, sold separately

Coordinates with our Lightsaber Clip, Lightsaber Blades, Lightsaber Sheath and Lightsaber Hilt Stand, each sold separately

Inspired by Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World and Disneyland

Requires 6 x AAA batteries, included

Long hilt: 11'' x 3'' x 2''

Short hilt: 9 1/2'' x 2 1/4'' x 2''

Case: 16 3/4'' x 7 1/2'' x 4 1/2''

