New “Alice In Wonderland” Tiki Mugs Available For Pre-Order

A brand new line of Alice in Wonderland Geeki Tikis from Beeline Creative and Toynk have been announced, which will have the walrus and the carpenter talking about more than just cabbages and kings.
What’s Happening:
- Now available for pre-order, a new collection of four Alice in Wonderland tiki mugs celebrate the loveable absurdity of the 1951 animated classic with a distinctly Polynesian twist.
- Alice holds 20 ounces and is $29.99
- The Mad Hatter holds 10 ounces and is $29.99
- Cheshire Cat holds 13 ounces and is $29.99
- The Queen of Hearts holds 34 ounces and is $35.99
- All orders include free shipping and all mugs are BPA-free.
- They are currently available for pre-order, with the mugs set to be released on December 10th.
- Be sure to check out the other Disney designs available from Geeki Tikis.
More Merchandise News:
- YellowPop Announces Disney100 Neon Mystery Collection
- Unboxing – "Star Wars: Gift the Galaxy" Products from Hasbro, Loungefly, shopDisney, Heroes & Villains, More
- Photos: New '80s-Inspired Disney Parks Merchandise Available in Walt Disney World
- All I Want for Christmas…are BoxLunch Exclusives!
- Photos: runDisney Merchandise Available at ESPN Wide World of Sports for Wine and Dine Half Marathon Weekend
- Photos: New Holiday Merchandise at Walt Disney World
- Marvel Must Haves – "Loki" Season 2, Episode 5