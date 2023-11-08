New “Alice In Wonderland” Tiki Mugs Available For Pre-Order

A brand new line of Alice in Wonderland Geeki Tikis from Beeline Creative and Toynk have been announced, which will have the walrus and the carpenter talking about more than just cabbages and kings.

  • Now available for pre-order, a new collection of four Alice in Wonderland tiki mugs celebrate the loveable absurdity of the 1951 animated classic with a distinctly Polynesian twist.
  • Alice holds 20 ounces and is $29.99

