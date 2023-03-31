Geeky Tikis Introduces New Line Of Disney Character Tiki Mugs

Toynk.com has announced ALL-NEW Geeki Tikis showcasing beloved Disney characters. The officially licensed designs from Beeline Creative include favorite characters, and to celebrate the new arrivals, customers unlock 20% OFF in-stock Geeki Tikis when they purchase a Disney Geeki Tiki pre-order from now through 4/3/23.

What’s Happening:

Toynk.com has announced their latest Geeki Tikis release which focuses on a wide range of classic and beloved characters from the Wonderful World of Disney!

These creative, colorful drinkware products combine some of Disney’s most popular characters with Geeki Tikis signature Polynesian tiki styling. These officially licensed tiki mugs from the manufacturer Beeline Creative are sure to bring the magic into your home.

New Disney Geeki Tikis from Beeline Creative Mickey Mouse Minnie Mouse Simba (The Lion King) Timon & Pumbaa (The Lion King) Lilo (Lilo & Stitch) Stitch (Lilo & Stitch) Jack Skellington (The Nightmare Before Christmas) Sally (The Nightmare Before Christmas)



Each Disney Geeki Tikis mug features beautifully sculpted detailing true to the character it is paying homage to. Each mug is crafted from high-quality ceramic, is microwave safe, and is sure to make your next Dole Whip (or any beverage of your liking) taste even more delicious.

The Mickey & Minnie Mouse Geeki Tikis remaster Walt’s most famous creation and his gal-pal Minnie in a fun Polynesian style. The Mickey & Minnie Mouse Geeki Tikis mugs stand at approximately 7.5in tall x 6in wide. They feature a timeless black and white glaze and hold between 16-17oz.

The Lion King Geeki Tikis include a tiki-fied take on the courageous Simba and the lovable buddy duo Timon & Pumbaa.

The Simba Geeki Tikis mug stands 7in tall x 4.5in wide, features a vivid yellowish-orange glaze with a contrasting red interior, and holds 21oz. The Timon & Pumbaa Geeki Tikis® mug stands a towering 8.25in x 4.25 wide, features a boisterous brown glaze with a yellow interior, and holds a whopping 28oz. The reverse detailing includes the title catchphrase to their infectious song “Hakuna Matata.”

The first two Geeki Tikis from the Lilo & Stitch series include tiki-fied take on the title characters, Lilo & Stitch.

The Lilo Geeki Tikis mug stands 6.5in tall x 4in wide, features a lively green glaze with a contrasting yellow interior, and holds 21oz. The Hula Stitch Geeki Tikis mug stands 7in tall x 6in wide, features a robust blue glaze with a contrasting purple interior, and holds 20oz.