Photos: New ’80s-Inspired Disney Parks Merchandise Available in Walt Disney World

During a recent trip to Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World, we spotted a colorful new collection of ‘80s-inspired merchandise.

  • We spotted this new collection of merchandise earlier this week at Mickey’s of Hollywood in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
  • The collection features apparel and accessories, including the “Disney Parks Life” shirt you see above.
  • Other items include a t-shirt and hoodie featuring the classic Walt Disney World logo and images of Cinderella Castle, as well as some sweatpants, a hat and a backpack with the same design.

