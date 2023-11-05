Photos: New ’80s-Inspired Disney Parks Merchandise Available in Walt Disney World

During a recent trip to Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World, we spotted a colorful new collection of ‘80s-inspired merchandise.
- We spotted this new collection of merchandise earlier this week at Mickey’s of Hollywood in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- The collection features apparel and accessories, including the “Disney Parks Life” shirt you see above.
- Other items include a t-shirt and hoodie featuring the classic Walt Disney World logo and images of Cinderella Castle, as well as some sweatpants, a hat and a backpack with the same design.
ICYMI – More Walt Disney World news:
- The iconic “What’s Next” campaign has become a staple of the Super Bowl and NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning visited to Walt Disney World to explore its origin in the latest episode of Peyton’s Places on ESPN+.
- It’s the most merriest time of the year and Disney’s new holiday merchandise collection is ready to spread buckets of yuletide cheer.
- Walt Disney World’s Cast and Community Group shared a story about Festival of the Lion King’s newest tumble monkey, and with that, a familial bond as strong as Simba and Mufasa’s own.
- shopDisney’s Magic of the Season sweepstakes is here to celebrate the holidays and (hopefully) make your wishes come true.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com