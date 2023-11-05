Photos: New ’80s-Inspired Disney Parks Merchandise Available in Walt Disney World

During a recent trip to Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World, we spotted a colorful new collection of ‘80s-inspired merchandise.

We spotted this new collection of merchandise earlier this week at Mickey’s of Hollywood in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The collection features apparel and accessories, including the “Disney Parks Life” shirt you see above.

Other items include a t-shirt and hoodie featuring the classic Walt Disney World logo and images of Cinderella Castle, as well as some sweatpants, a hat and a backpack with the same design.

