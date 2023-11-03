shopDisney Announces Magic of the Season Sweepstakes

shopDisney’s Magic of the Season sweepstakes is here to celebrate the holidays and (hopefully) make your wishes come true.

What’s Happening

shopDisney has released a brand new online sweepstakes in honor of the holiday season beginning.

Winners will receive: A 7-night stay at a Walt Disney World 4-day Park Hopper tickets 1-day tickets for one of Disney World’s Water Parks Roundtrip airfare to Orlando International Airport A Photopass Memory Maker A VIP Tour Guide for 8 consecutive hours A $500 Disney Gift Card Two $250 Disney Gift Cards (to be used for signature dining experiences) A Disney100 Castle Lego Set

You can enter the shopDisney Magic of the Season sweepstakes

