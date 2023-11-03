shopDisney Announces Magic of the Season Sweepstakes

shopDisney’s Magic of the Season sweepstakes is here to celebrate the holidays and (hopefully) make your wishes come true.

What’s Happening

  • shopDisney has released a brand new online sweepstakes in honor of the holiday season beginning.
  • Winners will receive:
    • A 7-night stay at a Walt Disney World resort
    • 4-day Park Hopper tickets
    • 1-day tickets for one of Disney World’s Water Parks
    • Roundtrip airfare to Orlando International Airport
    • A Photopass Memory Maker
    • A VIP Tour Guide for 8 consecutive hours
    • A $500 Disney Gift Card
    • Two $250 Disney Gift Cards (to be used for signature dining experiences)
    • A Disney100 Castle Lego Set
  • You can enter the shopDisney Magic of the Season sweepstakes once a day now through December 14th, 2023.

