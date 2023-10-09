Galactic Greetings! Cozy Up This Winter with the Star Wars Holiday Collection

shopDisney’s Holiday Shop is open and fans can start preparing for their winter celebrations with festive and fun styles that boast that perfect touch of Disney magic. Among the new arrivals to debut today is the Star Wars Holiday Collection featuring cozy pajamas, comfy sweaters, plush and toys for the whole clan.

shopDisney’s Holiday Shop is now open and it’s full of wonderful winter offerings for your wardrobe, and seasonal gifts for your festive celebrations.

This year Star Wars fans can bring the wonders of the galaxy home as part of the new Star Wars Holiday Collection.

Earlier this year, the Disney Parks Blog previewed some of the exciting offerings coming to shopDisney as part of their Christmas Collection and now at long last, fans can shop comfy sweaters, cute accessories, trendy shirts and other Disney must-haves designed for the whole family.

as part of their Christmas Collection and now at long last, fans can shop comfy sweaters, cute accessories, trendy shirts and other Disney must-haves designed for the whole family. This assortment spans matching plaid pajamas, a Darth Vader plush and Christmas-colored R8 Droid Factory figure, plus a sweater design for adults and kids.

Darth Vader Holiday Plush – Star Wars – 12" – $24.99

The Star Wars Holiday Collection is available now on shopDisney and prices range from $19.99-$64.99!

and prices range from $19.99-$64.99! Links to the individual items can be found below.

Star Wars Holiday Cardigan Sweater for Kids – $49.99

Star Wars Holiday Sweater for Adults – $59.99

Star Wars Holiday Stocking – $34.99

\R8-H23 Star Wars Droid Factory Figure – $14.99

Darth Vader and Family Glass Dome Sketchbook Ornament – Star Wars – $26.99

Celebrate the season and count down to Christmas day with the delightful Star Wars LEGO Advent Calendar !

! Deck the halls, office, kitchen, living room and all your favorite living spaces with Star Wars-themed Sketchbook ornaments like Anakin and Obi-Wan on Mustafar and Clone Wars era Yoda.

