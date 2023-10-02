The Countdown is On! shopDisney’s Advent Calendar Collection Features, Disney, Marvel and Star Wars

Our holiday spirits are soaring because shopDisney has finally opened their Holiday Shop, and as the winter celebrations get closer, fans can count down the days with themed Advent Calendars, including one that’s out of this world! Whether you’re all about Mickey Mouse or like to hang with Marvel heroes and Star Wars icons, you can make the wait for the holidays just a little bit better with these awesome Advent Calendars.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

shopDisney’s Holiday Shop is now open and it’s full of wonderful winter-themed offerings like Advent Calendars.

Earlier this year, the Disney Parks Blog previewed some of the exciting offerings coming to shopDisney

As you wait for the Christmas Day (or your favorite holiday celebration) to arrive, you can discover a new collectible toy, accessory, or part from the Disney, Marvel, or Star Wars universes that all feature festive theming. Best of all there’s something new to retrieve every single day!

The Advent Calendar Collection will be available on shopDisney

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar – 75366

LEGO Marvel Avengers Advent Calendar – 76267

Disney Munchlings Plush – Season's Sweetings 12-Day Advent Calendar – Micro 4 1/3''

Disney nuiMOs 12-Day Advent Calendar

More Fun at shopDisney:

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!