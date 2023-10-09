Take On the Winter Season Like a Hero with the Marvel Holiday Collection from shopDisney

shopDisney’s Holiday Shop is open and fans can start preparing for their winter celebrations with festive and fun styles that boast that perfect touch of Disney magic. Among the new arrivals to debut today is the Marvel Holiday Collection!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

shopDisney’s Holiday Shop is now open and it’s full of wonderful winter offerings for your wardrobe! This year Disney fans can embrace the elements with the cheery Marvel Holiday Collection.

Earlier this year, the Disney Parks Blog previewed some of the exciting offerings coming to shopDisney as part of their Christmas Collection and now at long last, fans can shop comfy sweaters, cute accessories, trendy shirts and other Disney must-haves designed for the whole family.

as part of their Christmas Collection and now at long last, fans can shop comfy sweaters, cute accessories, trendy shirts and other Disney must-haves designed for the whole family. The selections evoke the look of knit sweaters and feature snowflake icons surrounded by the Marvel logo and the emblems of heroes like Hulk, Black Widow, Iron Man and more.

Hulk Nutcracker Figure – $64.99

The Marvel Holiday Collection is available now on shopDisney and prices range from $19.99-$64.99!

and prices range from $19.99-$64.99! Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Marvel Holiday Fleece Pullover for Kids – $39.99

Marvel Avengers Holiday Stocking – $34.99

Hulk Holiday T-Shirt for Kids – $22.99

Marvel Holiday Half-Zip Pullover for Adults – $59.99

Marvel Holiday Mug – $19.99

Marvel Holiday Raglan Long Sleeve Top for Adults – $36.99

More Marvel Holiday Fun at shopDisney:

Celebrate the season and count down to Christmas day with the delightful Marvel LEGO Advent Calendar !

! Deck the halls, office, kitchen, living room and all your favorite living spaces with Marvel-themed Sketchbook ornaments like Scarlet Witch and Spider-Man.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!