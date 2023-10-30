Step Into the Holiday Season with a Red Plaid Ear Headband and Loungefly Backpack from shopDisney

Jingle bells will soon be ringing, carolers will soon be singing and Disney fans will soon be bringing good cheer to all they meet! Why? Because they’ll be dazzling everyone with fashionable Red Plaid accessories from shopDisney!

Winter Holidays are nearly here and that means warm cozy color schemes will be in abundance the whole world over. Disney fans can celebrate the season of merriment with the Red Plaid Ear Headband and Loungefly mini backpack that just arrived on shopDisney.

These charming styles are perfect for Christmas fun (or your preferred holiday) and present a simple red plaid pattern accented with green, navy, gold, white, and black stripes.

Mickey Mouse Red Plaid Loungefly Mini Backpack

For a bit of Disney magic, these accessories feature the traditional Mickey Mouse ears so there’s no mistaking who you’re celebrating with.

The Loungefly mini backpack has a front zippered pouch, two side pockets, and a red Disney Parks | Loungefly medallion. The matching lining is red and decorated with snowflakes and Mickey heads.

Guests in need of an adorable hair accessory will love the Ear Headband that features the same plaid pattern all over.

A large plushy red velvet bow embellished with rhinestones and pearlescent beads sits in the center of the headband adding dimension to the complete look.

Minnie Mouse Ear Headband for Adults – Red Plaid

Finally, fans can pair these essentials with an oh-so-cozy Holiday Sweater Spirit Jersey focusing on Disneyland or Walt Disney World resorts. The warm red color and knit pattern represent holiday fashion as only Disney can and make a great addition to your wardrobe!

Walt Disney World Holiday Sweater by Spirit Jersey for Adults

Disneyland Holiday Sweater by Spirit Jersey for Adults

