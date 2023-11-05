Peyton Manning Explores the History of the “What’s Next” Campaign at Walt Disney World in Latest “Peyton’s Places”

I’m going to Disney World! The iconic “What’s Next” campaign has become a staple of the Super Bowl and NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning visited to Walt Disney World to explore its origin in the latest episode of Peyton’s Places on ESPN+.

Peyton was joined by fellow former NFL quarterback Phil Simms and together they explored the origin story of the “What’s Next” campaign from Walt Disney World.

They could be seen riding Big Thunder Mountain Railroad recently released trailer Peyton’s Places.

Check out Peyton Manning and @philsimmsqb relive the origin story of the "What's Next" campaign from Walt Disney World in the newest episode of the ESPN+ Original Series Peyton's Places! Now streaming! 🏰 🏈 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) November 5, 2023

The trailer features guests like Pat McAfee, Jon Dorenbos, Mark Cuban and even Mickey Mouse.

In this fourth season, Manning takes football fans to a whole new slate of historical locations, including RFK Stadium, The Statue of Liberty, the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and more.

The fourth season of Peyton’s Places premiered October 22 and is now streaming on ESPN+.

About Peyton’s Places: