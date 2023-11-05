Peyton Manning Explores the History of the “What’s Next” Campaign at Walt Disney World in Latest “Peyton’s Places”

I’m going to Disney World! The iconic “What’s Next” campaign has become a staple of the Super Bowl and NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning visited to Walt Disney World to explore its origin in the latest episode of Peyton’s Places on ESPN+.
- Peyton was joined by fellow former NFL quarterback Phil Simms and together they explored the origin story of the “What’s Next” campaign from Walt Disney World.
- They could be seen riding Big Thunder Mountain Railroad in the recently released trailer for the fourth season of Peyton’s Places.
- The trailer features guests like Pat McAfee, Jon Dorenbos, Mark Cuban and even Mickey Mouse.
- In this fourth season, Manning takes football fans to a whole new slate of historical locations, including RFK Stadium, The Statue of Liberty, the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and more.
- The fourth season of Peyton’s Places premiered October 22 and is now streaming on ESPN+.
About Peyton’s Places:
- In Peyton’s Places Peyton Manning gets to the heart of football history and its cultural impact through conversations with former players, coaches, and key figures.
- Guests in the first three seasons have included:
- Marshawn Lynch
- Kurt Russell
- Tom Brady
- Al Michaels
- Pat McAfee
- Keegan-Michael Key
- Jeff Daniels
- And many more
- The Places Universe is produced by NFL Films in collaboration with ESPN+.
- The series is executive produced by Omaha Productions, along with the other shows in the Places Universe:
- Eli’s Places (college football)
- Abby’s Places (soccer)
- Rowdy’s Places (competitive fighting)
- Big Papi’s Places (baseball)
- Vince’s Places (basketball)
- McEnroe’s Places (tennis)