Peyton Goes to Walt Disney World in Trailer for Fourth Season of “Peyton’s Places”

Peyton is back and he’s off to more places. Omaha Productions has shared a trailer for the upcoming fourth season of the ESPN+ series Peyton’s Places.
- The new trailer for the fourth season of Peyton’s Places features guests like Pat McAfee, Jon Dorenbos, Mark Cuban and even Mickey Mouse.
- Hall of Fame NFL quarterback Peyton Manning takes football fans to a whole new slate of historical locations, including Walt Disney World, where we see him riding Big Thunder Mountain Railroad with Phil Simms.
- Other locations for this new season include RFK Stadium, The Statue of Liberty, the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and more.
- The fourth season of Peyton’s Places premieres October 22 on ESPN+.
- Check out the new trailer below:
About Peyton’s Places:
- In Peyton’s Places Peyton Manning gets to the heart of football history and its cultural impact through conversations with former players, coaches, and key figures.
- Guests in the first three seasons have included:
- Marshawn Lynch
- Kurt Russell
- Tom Brady
- Al Michaels
- Pat McAfee
- Keegan-Michael Key
- Jeff Daniels
- And many more
- The Places Universe is produced by NFL Films in collaboration with ESPN+.
- The series is executive produced by Omaha Productions, along with the other shows in the Places Universe:
- Eli’s Places (college football)
- Abby’s Places (soccer)
- Rowdy’s Places (competitive fighting)
- Big Papi’s Places (baseball)
- Vince’s Places (basketball)
- McEnroe’s Places (tennis)