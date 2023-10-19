Peyton Goes to Walt Disney World in Trailer for Fourth Season of “Peyton’s Places”

Peyton is back and he’s off to more places. Omaha Productions has shared a trailer for the upcoming fourth season of the ESPN+ series Peyton’s Places.

  • The new trailer for the fourth season of Peyton’s Places features guests like Pat McAfee, Jon Dorenbos, Mark Cuban and even Mickey Mouse.
  • Hall of Fame NFL quarterback Peyton Manning takes football fans to a whole new slate of historical locations, including Walt Disney World, where we see him riding Big Thunder Mountain Railroad with Phil Simms.
  • Other locations for this new season include RFK Stadium, The Statue of Liberty, the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and more.
  • The fourth season of Peyton’s Places premieres October 22 on ESPN+.
  • Check out the new trailer below:

About Peyton’s Places:

  • In Peyton’s Places Peyton Manning gets to the heart of football history and its cultural impact through conversations with former players, coaches, and key figures.
  • Guests in the first three seasons have included:
    • Marshawn Lynch
    • Kurt Russell
    • Tom Brady
    • Al Michaels
    • Pat McAfee
    • Keegan-Michael Key
    • Jeff Daniels
    • And many more
  • The Places Universe is produced by NFL Films in collaboration with ESPN+.
  • The series is executive produced by Omaha Productions, along with the other shows in the Places Universe:
    • Eli’s Places (college football)
    • Abby’s Places (soccer)
    • Rowdy’s Places (competitive fighting)
    • Big Papi’s Places (baseball)
    • Vince’s Places (basketball)
    • McEnroe’s Places (tennis)
