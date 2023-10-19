Peyton Goes to Walt Disney World in Trailer for Fourth Season of “Peyton’s Places”

Peyton is back and he’s off to more places. Omaha Productions has shared a trailer for the upcoming fourth season of the ESPN+ series Peyton’s Places.

The new trailer for the fourth season of Peyton’s Places features guests like Pat McAfee, Jon Dorenbos, Mark Cuban and even Mickey Mouse.

Hall of Fame NFL quarterback Peyton Manning takes football fans to a whole new slate of historical locations, including Walt Disney World Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

Other locations for this new season include RFK Stadium, The Statue of Liberty, the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and more.

The fourth season of Peyton’s Places premieres October 22 on ESPN+.

Check out the new trailer below:

About Peyton’s Places: