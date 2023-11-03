Photos: New Holiday Merchandise at Walt Disney World

It’s the most merriest time of the year and Disney’s new holiday merchandise collection is ready to spread buckets of yuletide cheer.

What’s Happening:

  • As the orange and brown decorations come down, reds and greens are beginning to fill the shelves across Disney property and on shopDisney.
  • We journeyed to the Magic Kingdom to check out some Christmas, Hanukkah, and Winter time merchandise starting to pop up.
  • Many of the new “Classic Christmas Collection” items are available on shopDisney, which you can check out in our handy round-up.

  • These fuzzy Mickey Snowman ears run for $29.99.

  • A lot of the new Disney Hanukkah collection is also available on shopDisney currently, available to view here.

