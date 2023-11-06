Unboxing – “Star Wars: Gift the Galaxy” Products from Hasbro, Loungefly, shopDisney, Heroes & Villains, More

This week we received in the mail from our friends at Disney Products a “Star Wars: Gift the Galaxy” box full of merchandise from A Galaxy Far, Far Away available for this holiday season.

Hasbro Star Wars The Black Series Ewok (Holiday Edition) 6-Inch Action Figure ($27.99) – “Happy yub nub! Imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with action figures from The Black Series! Star Wars The Black Series includes figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star Wars Galaxy. This collectible Black Series figure is detailed to look like an Ewok (Holiday Edition), featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation. And a Porg! A friend of ours said that they're delicious.”

Star Wars: The High Republic: Jedi Brave in Every Way from Disney Books ($17.96) – “Beloved Jedi Master Yoda teaches Jedi Younglings and Padawans of every species, including fan-favorite Wookiee Burryaga, to overcome their fears in this timeless tale for children. Set in the era of the High Republic, this beautifully-illustrated book teaches empowering lessons through the lens of familiar, lovable characters.”

Loungefly Star Wars Return of the Jedi Lunchbox Crossbody Bag ($59.90) – “Even the galaxy’s heroes require a snack or two. Satisfy your appetite for adventure with the Loungefly Return of the Jedi Lunchbox Crossbody Bag! Taking the shape of a rectangular lunchbox, this bag shows scenes from Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi across every panel. The front displays a memorable moment at Jabba’s Palace while the back shows a confrontation between Luke Sywalker and Darth Vader. The side panels show C-3P0 with some Ewoks and Max Rebo as he plays an instrument. With plenty of room to store your essentials, this crossbody bag makes the perfect ally for any mission. The Loungefly Return of the Jedi Lunch Box Crossbody Bag is made of vegan leather (polyurethane) and features printed details. Bag has adjustable (detachable) shoulder strap and sturdy metal hardware. Take note of the coordinating inside lining.”

Loungefly Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi Vintage Thermos Card Holder ($20.00) – “Even the galaxy’s heroes require a snack or two. Satisfy your appetite for adventure with the Loungefly Return of the Jedi Vintage Thermos Card Holder! Taking the shape of a retro thermos, this card holder shows scenes from Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi. On the front, Luke Skywalker rides a speeder bike as four card slots appear up above. On the back, the film’s logo appears above a scene from the Rebel Alliance. With plenty of room to store your essentials, this card holder makes the perfect ally for any mission. The Loungefly Return of the Jedi Vintage Thermos Card Holder is made of vegan leather (polyurethane) with shiny vegan leather trim. Additional features include applique, debossed, and printed details. Take note of the coordinating inside lining.”

Loungefly Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi Ewok Stationery Pencil Case ($25.00) – “Travel the forest moon of Endor and you may find yourself face to face with an unlikely ally! The Loungefly Ewok Pencil Case gives shape to the adorably fierce Ewok from Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi. On the front zipper pocket, Wicket comes to life with his signature orange hood. Tree details appear up above, and his catchphrase appears on the back. A durable lobster clip appears at the top of the case, making it easy to pack your essentials for your next adventure. The Loungefly Ewok Pencil Case is made of vegan leather (polyurethane). Case zips closed with shiny silver hardware. Additional features include applique and printed details. Take note of the coordinating inside lining.”

LEGO Star Wars Spider Tank 75361, Building Toy Mech from The Mandalorian Season 3 ($39.99) – “With the buildable Spider Tank toy playset (75361), kids can team up with their heroes to battle against a detailed, stud-shooting LEGO brick model of the Spider Tank from Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3. Includes 3 LEGO Star Wars characters: The Mandalorian Din Djarin with a darksaber, blaster pistol and jetpack element, Bo-Katan Kryze with 2 blasters and a jetpack element, plus a Grogu LEGO figure. The Spider Tank features flexible legs, grabbing claws, an opening cockpit with space for a LEGO minifigure, and an elevating hatch with 2 stud shooters”

shopDisney Darth Vader and Family Glass Dome Sketchbook Ornament – Star Wars ($26.99) – “The Skywalker clan celebrates Life Day on this holiday ornament featuring Darth Vader, Luke and Leia, plus a tree with Death Star decoration. Take your dark side on the lighter side with this sculpted, domed keepsake.”

Heroes & Villains Star Wars Rebel Alliance Scarf & Beanie Set ($52.00) – “The Rebel Alliance cold weather set is perfect for any Rebel stationed at Echo Base.”

