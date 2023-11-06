YellowPop Announces Disney100 Neon Mystery Collection

The Disney100 celebration is about to get a whole lot brighter. YellowPop has announced a brand new neon collection as part of their upcoming Disney mystery drops.

What’s Happening:

  • Based out of Miami, FL, this neon sign company already has a history of selling Disney-inspired designs of all shapes, sizes, and colors.
  • A la the Disney Decades merchandise collection from shopDisney, YellowPop will be unveiling five decade-based drops of new designs of neon lights.
  • The breakdown of their drops include:
    • 1920s – 1940s – November 9th
    • 1940s – 1960s – November 16th
    • 1960s – 1980s – November 23rd
    • 1980s – 2000s – November 30th
    • 2000s – 2020s – December 7th
  • Head over to YellowPop’s website to sign up for their Disney mystery drops to not miss out on the fun new designs.

