YellowPop Announces Disney100 Neon Mystery Collection

The Disney100 celebration is about to get a whole lot brighter. YellowPop has announced a brand new neon collection as part of their upcoming Disney mystery drops.

Based out of Miami, FL, this neon sign company already has a history of selling Disney-inspired designs

A la the Disney Decades merchandise collection from shopDisney, YellowPop will be unveiling five decade-based drops of new designs of neon lights.

The breakdown of their drops include: 1920s – 1940s – November 9th 1940s – 1960s – November 16th 1960s – 1980s – November 23rd 1980s – 2000s – November 30th 2000s – 2020s – December 7th

