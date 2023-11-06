YellowPop Announces Disney100 Neon Mystery Collection

The Disney100 celebration is about to get a whole lot brighter. YellowPop has announced a brand new neon collection as part of their upcoming Disney mystery drops.
What’s Happening:
- Based out of Miami, FL, this neon sign company already has a history of selling Disney-inspired designs of all shapes, sizes, and colors.
- A la the Disney Decades merchandise collection from shopDisney, YellowPop will be unveiling five decade-based drops of new designs of neon lights.
- The breakdown of their drops include:
- 1920s – 1940s – November 9th
- 1940s – 1960s – November 16th
- 1960s – 1980s – November 23rd
- 1980s – 2000s – November 30th
- 2000s – 2020s – December 7th
- Head over to YellowPop’s website to sign up for their Disney mystery drops to not miss out on the fun new designs.
More Merchandise News:
- All I Want for Christmas…are BoxLunch Exclusives!
- Marvel Must Haves – "Loki" Season 2, Episode 5
- Target Exclusive Don Personal Watercraft Salesman Funko Pop! Features Mobius on a Jet Ski
- Disney Parks Blog Celebrates the 10th Anniversary of "Frozen" With Fan Favorite Products
- Photos: Kanan Jarrus’ Fan Choice Legacy Lightsaber Hilt Now Available at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- “The Marvels” Merchandise Available at Select Theaters While Supplies Last