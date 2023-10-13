Disney+ Partners with Fresh Sends for Hallowstream Bouquet

With Halloween just a couple of weeks away, you can be enjoying the spooky season with Hallowstream on Disney+, which offers dozens of Halloween favorites. And to make things even better, Disney+ has teamed with Fresh Sends to create the new Hallowstream bouquet to add even more spooky vibes.

Disney+ and Fresh Sends have joined forces to celebrate Hallowstream in style with a limited-edition bouquet (that includes a $25 gift card towards Disney+) that captures the spirit of the Halloween season.

No tricks, just a treat, this exclusive send features a moody yet playful color palette of (but not limited to) burgundy, purple, orange, and red flowers.

Shipped in the Disney+ Hallowstream x Fresh Sends packaging, this fall collab is the perfect way to celebrate cozy nights spent enjoying your favorite new titles and beloved Halloween classics like Hocus Pocus, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, Haunted Mansion , Goosebumps (premiering today!), and so much more.

You can see all of the Hallowstream offerings on Disney+ as well as the Huluween offerings on Hulu here

The Hallowstream bouquet is available now through October 31 while supplies last.

The bouquet comes in three sizes at three different price points: Mini – $57 Regular – $77 Full – $107

Order your Hallowstream bouquet from Fresh Sends here