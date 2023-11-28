Trio of 2022 Disney+ Original Holiday Specials No Longer Available to Stream

Those looking to celebrate the holidays with a trio of Disney+ specials released last year won't be able to do so, as they were all a part of the "Great Disney+ Purge of 2023."

What’s Happening:

A trio of holiday specials released on Disney+ in late 2022 were part of a large exodus of programming from the streamer earlier this year.

Those specials were Best in Snow , Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays and The Hip Hop Nutcracker .

Disney fans across social media are now noticing the removal as the holiday season gets underway.

While some Disney+ content has resurfaced elsewhere for purchase

Best in Snow is a festive holiday special, hosted by Tituss Burgess, featuring teams from around the world transported to a magical snowy village, Snowdome, and thrown into a spirited competition to compete for the title of “Best in Snow.”

In Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays, superstar a capella group Pentatonix is struggling to find inspiration for their annual holiday album, and the clock is ticking. To make matters worse, their well-intentioned but misguided manager mistakenly locks them in a magic mailroom. But with the help of some Disney magic, we’re soon on a whirlwind tour around the world, discovering holiday traditions and inspiration from Pentatonix fans all around the globe: from Tokyo to Grenada, Ghana to Mexico and Iceland. The fun-filled journey leads the group to realize that wherever we find ourselves, the holidays offer the perfect opportunity to discover how much we have in common and that it really is a small world after all!

Run-D.M.C.’s Rev Run brings us along for a hip-hop reimagining of The Nutcracker ballet set in New York City. It’s the night of the annual New Year’s Eve block party and Maria-Clara’s (Caché Melvin) mom and pop (Allison Holker Boss and Stephen “tWitch’ Boss) aren’t getting along … and it’s bringing her down. Maria-Clara embarks on a holiday adventure to bring her parents back together, finding help along the way from the magical toymaker, Drosselmeyer (Comfort Fedoke), and the Nutcracker (Du-Shant “Fik-shun” Stegall) whom she brings to life.