Six Films Pulled from Disney+ and Hulu Now Available to Purchase from Digital Providers

Just because original content was pulled from Disney+ and Hulu doesn’t mean it’s gone forever. Disney quietly released some original films on digital platforms that were pulled from streaming services, giving fans a chance to add these movies to their digital collections.

What’s Happening:

Better Nate Than Ever

, 13-year-old Nate Foster has big Broadway dreams. There’s only one problem — he can’t even land a part in the school play. But when his parents leave town, Nate and his best friend Libby sneak off to the Big Apple for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to prove everyone wrong. A chance encounter with Nate’s long-lost Aunt Heidi turns his journey upside-down, and together they must learn that life’s greatest adventures are only as big as your dreams. Based on the award-winning novel by Tim Federle, the film was written for the screen and directed by Tim Federle. Marc Platt and Adam Siegel served as the film’s producers, with Tim Federle and Pamela Thur as its executive producers.

Starring Aria Brooks, Joshua Bassett, Michelle Federer, Norbert Leo Butz, Lisa Kudrow, and introducing Rueby Wood as Nate.

Streaming Release: April 1, 2022

Now available for purchase from iTunes Amazon Prime Video Vudu

Cheaper by the Dozen

tells the funny and heartwarming story of the raucous exploits of a blended family of 12, the Bakers, as they navigate a hectic home life while simultaneously managing their family business. Cheaper by the Dozen is directed by Gail Lerner with a screenplay by Kenya Barris & Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry based upon the novel by Frank Bunker Gilbreth, Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey. Kenya Barris is producing, with Shawn Levy, Gabrielle Union, Brian Dobbins and Donald J. Lee, Jr. serving as executive producers.

is directed by Gail Lerner with a screenplay by Kenya Barris & Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry based upon the novel by Frank Bunker Gilbreth, Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey. Kenya Barris is producing, with Shawn Levy, Gabrielle Union, Brian Dobbins and Donald J. Lee, Jr. serving as executive producers. Starring Gabrielle Union, Zach Braff, Erika Christensen, Timon Kyle Durrett, Journee Brown, Kylie Rogers, Andre Robinson, Caylee Blosenski, Aryan Simhadri, Leo Abelo Perry, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Christian Cote, Sebastian Cote, and Luke Prael.

Streaming Release: March 18, 2022

Now available for purchase from iTunes Amazon Prime Video Vudu

Crater

is the story of Caleb Channing, who was raised on a lunar mining colony and is about to be permanently relocated to an idyllic faraway planet following the death of his father. But before leaving, to fulfill his dad’s last wish, he and his three best friends, Dylan, Borney and Marcus, and a new arrival from Earth, Addison, hijack a rover for one final adventure on a journey to explore a mysterious crater. A 21 Laps Production, the film was written by John Griffin and produced by Shawn Levy, Dan Levine and Dan Cohen. The film’s executive producers are Emily Morris, John G. Scotti, Rpin Suwannath, Gordon Gray, Paris Latsis and Terry Dougas. Directed by Kyle Patrick Alvarez.

Starring Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Mckenna Grace, Billy Barratt, Orson Hong, Thomas Boyce, and Scott Mescudi.

Streaming Release: May 12th, 2023

Now available for purchase from iTunes Amazon Prime Video Vudu

Flora & Ulysses

Based on the novel Flora & Ulysses: The Illuminated Adventures by Kate DiCamillo, the film's screenplay is by Brad Copeland. Directed by Lena Khan, produced by Gil Netter

Starring Matilda Lawler, Alyson Hannigan, Ben Schwartz, Anna Deavere Smith, Danny Pudi, Benjamin Evans Ainsworth, Janeane Garofolo, and Kate McCucci.

Streaming Release: February 19, 2021

Now available for purchase from iTunes Amazon Prime Video Vudu

The One and Only Ivan

Ivan is a 400-pound silverback gorilla who shares a communal habitat in a suburban shopping mall with Stella the elephant

Based on the book by Katherine Applegate. Directed by Thea Sharrock from a screenplay by Mike White. Produced by the late Allison Shearmur, Angelina Jolie, Brigham Taylor. Executive produced by Sue Baden-Powell and Thea Sharrock.

Starring Bryan Cranston, Ramon Rodriquez, and Ariana Greenblatt. Featuring the voice talents of Sam Rockwell, Angelina Jolie, Danny DeVito, Helen Mirren, Brooklynn Prince, Chaka Khan, Mike White, Ron Funches, and Phillipa Soo.

Nominated for an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects.

Streaming Release: August 21, 2020

Now available for purchase from Amazon Prime Video Vudu

Rosaline

is a fresh, comedic twist on Shakespeare’s classic love story , told from the perspective of Juliet’s cousin Rosaline, who also happens to be Romeo’s recent love interest. Heartbroken when Romeo meets Juliet and begins to pursue her, Rosaline schemes to foil the famous romance and win back her guy. Directed by Karen Maine from a screenplay by Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber, based on the novel When You Were Mine by Rebecca Serle. Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen and Dan Levine are the producers, with Kaitlin Dever, Scott Neustadter, Michael H. Weber, Whitney Brown, Emily Morris and Becca Edelman serving as executive producers.

by Rebecca Serle. Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen and Dan Levine are the producers, with Kaitlin Dever, Scott Neustadter, Michael H. Weber, Whitney Brown, Emily Morris and Becca Edelman serving as executive producers. Starring Kaitlyn Dever, Kyle Allen, Isabela Merced, Sean Teale, Minnie Driver, and Bradley Whitford.

Streaming Release: October 14th, 2022

Now available for purchase from Amazon Prime Video Vudu

