“Crater” Removed from Disney+ After Less Than Two Months

Less than two months after its debut, the Disney+ Original Movie, Crater, has been removed from the streaming service.

Crater made its debut on Disney+ on May 12th.

Now, not even two months later, the film has been removed from the streaming service with no warning, likely as a cost-cutting measure.

The film opened to mixed reviews, garnering a 64% average on Rotten Tomatoes.

This move follows the removal of a number of original shows and films Hulu

A report from last month Crater is among those affected.

Considering that many of the previously removed titles were created exclusively for the service (such as Crater), it's unclear where they will be viewable in the future (if anywhere).

), it’s unclear where they will be viewable in the future (if anywhere). Despite the film being removed from Disney+, the trailer is still available to view on YouTube, for now.

Crater is the story of Caleb Channing, who was raised on a lunar mining colony and is about to be permanently relocated to an idyllic faraway planet following the death of his father. But before leaving, to fulfill his dad's last wish, he and his three best friends, Dylan, Borney and Marcus, and a new arrival from Earth, Addison, hijack a rover for one final adventure on a journey to explore a mysterious crater. Directed by Kyle Patrick Alvarez, the coming-of-age sci-fi adventure stars Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Mckenna Grace, Billy Barratt, Orson Hong, Thomas Boyce III and Scott Mescudi.

is the story of Caleb Channing, who was raised on a lunar mining colony and is about to be permanently relocated to an idyllic faraway planet following the death of his father. But before leaving, to fulfill his dad’s last wish, he and his three best friends, Dylan, Borney and Marcus, and a new arrival from Earth, Addison, hijack a rover for one final adventure on a journey to explore a mysterious crater. Directed by Kyle Patrick Alvarez, the coming-of-age sci-fi adventure stars Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Mckenna Grace, Billy Barratt, Orson Hong, Thomas Boyce III and Scott Mescudi.

A 21 Laps Production, the film was written by John Griffin and produced by Shawn Levy, Dan Levine and Dan Cohen.

Our own Alex had the chance to talk with one of the stars of the film, Thomas Boyce III. Check out his interview review of the film