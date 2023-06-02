Disney Anticipates More Content to Be Removed from Their Streaming Services

Following a recent purge of material from Disney+ and Hulu, it seems that Disney may be getting ready to remove some more content from their popular streaming services.

What’s Happening:

On May 26th, a large number of original shows and films were removed from both Disney+ and Hulu.

Among the series removed at that time were Lucasfilm’s Willow , Nat Geo’s The World According To Jeff Goldblum The Mysterious Benedict Society Big Shot Earth to Ned and more

, Nat Geo’s As a result of the removals, Disney will record a $1.5 billion impairment charge in its fiscal third quarter financial statements to adjust the carrying value of these content assets to fair value.

Well, it seems like that won’t be all that’s being removed, as the company anticipates the removal of additional produced content, largely during the remainder of its third fiscal quarter.

Further impairment charges of up to approximately $0.4 billion related to produced content may incur.

The removals will come from Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer streamers, meaning it could include Disney+ and Hulu, as well as other platforms.

There’s currently no word on what series or films may be removed this time, but affected titles will be removed from the service worldwide.

Considering that many of the previously removed titles were created exclusively for the service, it’s unclear where they will be viewable in the future (if anywhere).