Disney Anticipates More Content to Be Removed from Their Streaming Services

Following a recent purge of material from Disney+ and Hulu, it seems that Disney may be getting ready to remove some more content from their popular streaming services.
What’s Happening:
- On May 26th, a large number of original shows and films were removed from both Disney+ and Hulu.
- Among the series removed at that time were Lucasfilm’s Willow, Nat Geo’s The World According To Jeff Goldblum, The Mysterious Benedict Society, Big Shot, Earth to Ned, and more.
- As a result of the removals, Disney will record a $1.5 billion impairment charge in its fiscal third quarter financial statements to adjust the carrying value of these content assets to fair value.
- Well, it seems like that won’t be all that’s being removed, as the company anticipates the removal of additional produced content, largely during the remainder of its third fiscal quarter.
- Further impairment charges of up to approximately $0.4 billion related to produced content may incur.
- The removals will come from Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer streamers, meaning it could include Disney+ and Hulu, as well as other platforms.
- There’s currently no word on what series or films may be removed this time, but affected titles will be removed from the service worldwide.
- Considering that many of the previously removed titles were created exclusively for the service, it’s unclear where they will be viewable in the future (if anywhere).
