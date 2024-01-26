Disney+ Release Date Revealed for Oscar-Nominated Documentary Short “Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”

Disney+ has announced that Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó, a short film set to relaunch “People & Places,” a documentary film series from Walt Disney in the 1950s and 1960s, will be coming to the streaming service on February 9th.
What’s Happening:
- Directed by first-generation Taiwanese American filmmaker Sean Wang, Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó is a celebration of the director’s grandmothers (his Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó) – which has been nominated for Best Documentary Short Film at this year’s Academy Awards.
- This multigenerational story follows this grandma super team that dances, stretches and farts their sorrows away, with dialogue in both Mandarin and English.
- Wang also serves as producer along with Sam Davis (Academy Award-winning short Period. End of Sentence.) and Emmy-nominated Malcolm Pullinger.
- Alongside the date reveal, a short new clip introducing the grannies has been released.
- This will be in the first installment of the “People & Places” relaunch, Walt Disney’s award-winning documentary short film series from the 1950s and 1960s. The collection of short documentary films will feature a mix of up-and-coming and established filmmakers telling the real-life stories of extraordinary people and places from around the globe that embody the Disney ethos.
- The film premiered at SXSW, where it picked up the Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award, and has also collected awards at AFI Fest, SIFF 2023, and LAAPFF.
- Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó begins streaming Friday, February 9th on Disney+.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now