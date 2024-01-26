Disney+ Release Date Revealed for Oscar-Nominated Documentary Short “Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”

Disney+ has announced that Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó, a short film set to relaunch “People & Places,” a documentary film series from Walt Disney in the 1950s and 1960s, will be coming to the streaming service on February 9th.

Directed by first-generation Taiwanese American filmmaker Sean Wang, Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó is a celebration of the director’s grandmothers (his Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó) – which has been nominated for Best Documentary Short Film at this year’s Academy Awards.

This multigenerational story follows this grandma super team that dances, stretches and farts their sorrows away, with dialogue in both Mandarin and English.

Wang also serves as producer along with Sam Davis (Academy Award-winning short Period. End of Sentence. ) and Emmy-nominated Malcolm Pullinger.

) and Emmy-nominated Malcolm Pullinger. Alongside the date reveal, a short new clip introducing the grannies has been released.

This will be in the first installment of the “People & Places” relaunch, Walt Disney’s award-winning documentary short film series from the 1950s and 1960s. The collection of short documentary films will feature a mix of up-and-coming and established filmmakers telling the real-life stories of extraordinary people and places from around the globe that embody the Disney ethos.

The film premiered at SXSW, where it picked up the Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award, and has also collected awards at AFI Fest, SIFF 2023, and LAAPFF.

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó begins streaming Friday, February 9th on Disney+.