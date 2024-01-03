Disney+ Releases Official Trailer for “Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó” Documentary, Part of “People & Places” Relaunch

Disney+ has shared the official trailer for Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó, a film set to relaunch “People & Places,” a documentary film series from Walt Disney in the 1950s and 1960s.

What’s Happening:

Directed by first-generation Taiwanese American filmmaker Sean Wang, Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó is a celebration of the director’s grandmothers (his Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó).

is a celebration of the director’s grandmothers (his Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó). This multigenerational story follows this grandma super team that dances, stretches and farts their sorrows away, with dialogue in both Mandarin and English.

Wang also serves as producer along with Sam Davis (Academy Award-winning short Period. End of Sentence.) and Emmy-nominated Malcolm Pullinger.

This will be in the first installment of the “People & Places” relaunch, Walt Disney’s award-winning documentary short film series from the 1950s and 1960s. The collection of short documentary films will feature a mix of up-and-coming and established filmmakers telling the real-life stories of extraordinary people and places from around the globe that embody the Disney ethos.

The film premiered at SXSW, where it picked up the Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award, and has also collected awards at AFI Fest, SIFF 2023, and LAAPFF.

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó will be available to stream on Disney+