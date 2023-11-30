Disney+ Offering Extra Holiday Perks for Subscribers

Disney+ is sharing how being a subscriber has some extra perks. Besides being able to stream movies, series, and originals, a subscription to Disney+ now unlocks a variety of special discounts and offers from November 30, 2023, to January 31, 2024.

What’s Happening:

Being a Disney+ subscriber has its perks. Beyond amazing movies, series, and originals, your Disney+ subscription now unlocks a variety of special discounts and offers from November 30, 2023, to January 31, 2024.

Click here

Enter for a chance to win a cruise on the all-new Disney Treasure

Disney+ and D23: The Official Disney Fan Club are giving you the opportunity to enter for a chance to win a vacation for a party of up to four on the Maiden Voyage of the Disney Treasure, the newest ship from Disney Cruise Line

Experience immersive dining, spirited entertainment, and Broadway-style shows inspired by Disney, Pixar, Marvel

Save 20% on Ubisoft’s Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora PC game

Ubisoft is giving Disney+ subscribers 20% off of any PC edition of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora .

. The game is a first-person, action-adventure game set in the open world of the Western Frontier of Pandora.

Experience Disney Animation’s all-new film, Wish, in theaters with this special offer

Get a $5 Fandango Promo Code to use toward a movie ticket to experience Disney Animation’s newest musical comedy, Wish.

Limited Time: Enjoy early access to special collectibles at shopDisney

Bring two of your favorite stories to life with early access to the Star Wars Frozen 10th Anniversary Key through 12/31/23 at 11:59pm PT, while supplies last.

10th Anniversary Key through 12/31/23 at 11:59pm PT, while supplies last. Offer available only for Disney+ subscribers.

Coming Soon: Special Walt Disney World Resort Offer

A special offer is coming to Walt Disney World Resort, just for Disney+ subscribers.

Details to come on January 3, 2024.

Enjoy over 30 free Marvel digital comics

Experience the Avengers’ stories that inspired your favorite Marvel movies and series with over 30 free Marvel digital comics.

Save 50% on a D23 Gold Membership and access other special offers

Save 50% on a D23 Gold Membership, which includes access to member-only events, offers, gifts, and much more.

Also, enjoy other special discounts, just for Disney+ subscribers.

Claim your free gift from Disney Emoji Blitz

Disney+ subscribers can now enjoy a free, rare Disney character emoji in-game.

Save 15% on Disney-inspired products at Funko

Disney+ subscribers receive 15% off of Funko, officially licensed pop culture collectibles inspired by your favorite worlds, characters and moments.

Tap into inspired products from your favorite Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars movies and series. Use code DISNEYFUNKO15 at checkout to claim your offer.

Save 15% on Disney-inspired merchandise at Loungefly

Disney+ subscribers receive 15% off of Loungefly, including officially licensed accessories, apparel, and more.

Build your fandom into your lifestyle with inspired products from your favorite Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars movies and series.

Use code DISNEYFUNKO15 at checkout to claim your offer.

Save 20% on Disney Dreamlight Valley: Cozy Edition at BestBuy.com

Enjoy a 20% discount on the retail offering of Disney Dreamlight Valley: Cozy Edition and live magically alongside Disney and Pixar friends in a Valley you can call your own.

and live magically alongside Disney and Pixar friends in a Valley you can call your own. Get a unique voucher and apply it at checkout when making an online purchase for Disney Dreamlight Valley: Cozy Edition at Best Buy.

Redeem free, exclusive digital rewards with Disney Movie Insiders

Disney+ subscribers can now redeem and download free, exclusive digital rewards, including a Loki digital key, activity sheets and special Disney+ holiday gift tags, photo frames, and more.

digital key, activity sheets and special Disney+ holiday gift tags, photo frames, and more. Also, link your Disney Movie Insiders and Disney+ accounts to earn points every month to use toward additional rewards.

Save 15% on vinyl and collectibles from Disney Music Emporium