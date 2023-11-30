Disney+ Offering Extra Holiday Perks for Subscribers

Disney+ is sharing how being a subscriber has some extra perks. Besides being able to stream movies, series, and originals, a subscription to Disney+ now unlocks a variety of special discounts and offers from November 30, 2023, to January 31, 2024.
What’s Happening:
- Click here to claim offers.
Enter for a chance to win a cruise on the all-new Disney Treasure
- Disney+ and D23: The Official Disney Fan Club are giving you the opportunity to enter for a chance to win a vacation for a party of up to four on the Maiden Voyage of the Disney Treasure, the newest ship from Disney Cruise Line.
- Experience immersive dining, spirited entertainment, and Broadway-style shows inspired by Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Disney Parks attractions.
Save 20% on Ubisoft’s Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora PC game
- Ubisoft is giving Disney+ subscribers 20% off of any PC edition of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.
- The game is a first-person, action-adventure game set in the open world of the Western Frontier of Pandora.
Experience Disney Animation’s all-new film, Wish, in theaters with this special offer
- Get a $5 Fandango Promo Code to use toward a movie ticket to experience Disney Animation’s newest musical comedy, Wish.
Limited Time: Enjoy early access to special collectibles at shopDisney
- Bring two of your favorite stories to life with early access to the Star Wars Kanan Jarrus Hilt from 11/30/23 at 8:00am PT through 12/2/23 at 11:59pm PT and the Frozen 10th Anniversary Key through 12/31/23 at 11:59pm PT, while supplies last.
- Offer available only for Disney+ subscribers.
Coming Soon: Special Walt Disney World Resort Offer
- A special offer is coming to Walt Disney World Resort, just for Disney+ subscribers.
- Details to come on January 3, 2024.
Enjoy over 30 free Marvel digital comics
- Experience the Avengers’ stories that inspired your favorite Marvel movies and series with over 30 free Marvel digital comics.
Save 50% on a D23 Gold Membership and access other special offers
- Save 50% on a D23 Gold Membership, which includes access to member-only events, offers, gifts, and much more.
- Also, enjoy other special discounts, just for Disney+ subscribers.
Claim your free gift from Disney Emoji Blitz
- Disney+ subscribers can now enjoy a free, rare Disney character emoji in-game.
Save 15% on Disney-inspired products at Funko
- Disney+ subscribers receive 15% off of Funko, officially licensed pop culture collectibles inspired by your favorite worlds, characters and moments.
- Tap into inspired products from your favorite Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars movies and series. Use code DISNEYFUNKO15 at checkout to claim your offer.
Save 15% on Disney-inspired merchandise at Loungefly
- Disney+ subscribers receive 15% off of Loungefly, including officially licensed accessories, apparel, and more.
- Build your fandom into your lifestyle with inspired products from your favorite Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars movies and series.
- Use code DISNEYFUNKO15 at checkout to claim your offer.
Save 20% on Disney Dreamlight Valley: Cozy Edition at BestBuy.com
- Enjoy a 20% discount on the retail offering of Disney Dreamlight Valley: Cozy Edition and live magically alongside Disney and Pixar friends in a Valley you can call your own.
- Get a unique voucher and apply it at checkout when making an online purchase for Disney Dreamlight Valley: Cozy Edition at Best Buy.
Redeem free, exclusive digital rewards with Disney Movie Insiders
- Disney+ subscribers can now redeem and download free, exclusive digital rewards, including a Loki digital key, activity sheets and special Disney+ holiday gift tags, photo frames, and more.
- Also, link your Disney Movie Insiders and Disney+ accounts to earn points every month to use toward additional rewards.
Save 15% on vinyl and collectibles from Disney Music Emporium
- Disney+ subscribers receive 15% off unique and collectible music products from Disney Music Emporium. Use code DISNEYPLUS23 at checkout to claim your offer.