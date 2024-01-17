Broadway and West End Stars Join Cast of “Disney Princess – The Concert” In 2024

Disney Princess – The Concert has announced several new cast members for 2024, with Broadway star Alyssa Fox and West End Star Hiba Elchikhe joining Syndee Winters on the U.S. Tour kicking off on March 5th.

Disney Concerts today announced new cast members for the 2024 US dates of Disney Princess – The Concert, a celebration of the music of Disney’s iconic princesses performed by Broadway and West End stars. Broadway actress Alyssa Fox (standby ‘Elsa’ in Frozen, currently ‘Elphaba’ in Wicked); West End’s Hiba Elchikhe (‘Jasmine’ in Aladdin, currently in The Time Traveler’s Wife); and Syndee Winters (Broadway’s ‘Nala’ in The Lion King, Hamilton) will perform this spring. Tickets are available now through local venue sites (see full itinerary further down the page).

Elchikhe and Winters will perform all 40 US dates (pending Elchikhe’s US work visa), and Fox will join the cast on March 12th at Fort Wayne’s Embassy Theatre. Tony Award-nominee Susan Egan, Broadway’s original ‘Belle’ in Beauty and the Beast and the voice of ‘Meg’ in Hercules, will perform March 5th through March 10th.

Previously announced cast members Lissa deGuzman and Anneliese van der Pol will not appear on the 2024 dates due to scheduling conflicts.

As always, fans attending are encouraged to dress up in their best royal attire for an unforgettable evening, as these Broadway stars perform 30 iconic Disney songs, including favorites like “Part of Your World,” “Let It Go,” “A Whole New World,” “Colors Of The Wind,” and “How Far I’ll Go.” The 2024 tour includes new arrangements and song additions, adding the music of some of Disney’s newest princesses and greatest heroes and villains. Larger than life animation and theatrical effects accompany the music to immerse audiences in pure Disney magic.

DISNEY PRINCESS – THE CONCERT 2024 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

March 5-March 10: Susan Egan, Hiba Elchikhe, and Syndee Winters

March 12-April 20: Hiba Elchikhe, Alyssa Fox, and Syndee Winters

Click on venue sites for tickets.

MARCH

5 – Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre

6 – Springfield, IL – UIS Performing Arts Center

7 – Appleton, WI – Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

8 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre

9 – Kalamazoo, MI – Miller Auditorium

10 – Chicago, IL – Rosemont Theatre

12 – Fort Wayne, IN – Embassy Theatre

13 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

14 – Indianapolis, IN – Clowes Memorial Hall

15 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater

16 – St. Louis, MO – Fox Theatre

17 – Oklahoma City, OK – Civic Center Music Hall

19 – Denver, CO – Buell Theatre

21 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic Center

22 – Anaheim, CA – City National Grove Anaheim

23 – Anaheim, CA – City National Grove Anaheim

24 – Long Beach, CA – Terrace Theater

26 – Eugene, OR – Hult Center

27 – Spokane, WA – First Interstate Center for the Arts

28 – Seattle, WA – McCaw Hall

29 – Boise, ID – Morrison Center for the Performing Arts

30 – Salt Lake City, UT – Eccles Theater

APRIL

2 – San Antonio, TX – Tobin Center

3 – Austin, TX – Long Center

4 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

5 – Birmingham, AL – BJCC Concert Hall

6 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall

7 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – AuRene Theater

8 – Orlando, FL – Steinmetz Hall at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

10 – Greensboro, NC – Tanger Center

11 – Columbus, GA – RiverCenter

12 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

13 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

14 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center

16 – Schenectady, NY – Proctors

17 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center for the Arts

18 – Providence, RI – Providence Performing Arts Center

19 – Rochester, NY – Kodak Center

20 – Buffalo, NY – Shea’s Buffalo Theatre