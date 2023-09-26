Lissa deGuzman, Syndee Winters and Anneliese van der Pol to Headline 2024 North American Tour of “Disney Princess – The Concert”

Disney Concerts today announced that Disney Princess – The Concert, a celebration of the music of Disney’s iconic princesses performed by Broadway stars, will return to the US for a 39-city run kicking off March 5th, 2024 in Memphis, TN.

What’s Happening:

The 2024 cast will feature Lissa deGuzman (‘Jasmine’ in Broadway’s Aladdin , Wicked ), Syndee Winters (‘Nala’ in Broadway’s The Lion King , Hamilton ), and Anneliese van der Pol (Broadway’s final ‘Belle’ in Beauty and the Beast , Disney Channel That’s So Raven and Raven’s Home ), as well as Adam J. Levy ( Moulin Rouge , Waitress ) and Music Director Benjamin Rauhala ( Fiddler on the Roof , The Secret Life of Bees ).

Since its debut in Saudi Arabia and its inaugural US tour throughout the 2021-2022 season, Disney Princess – The Concert will have visited 18 countries on 5 continents prior to the new US 2024 leg, including the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Brazil, Poland, New Zealand, Australia, Malaysia, China and Thailand.

will have visited 18 countries on 5 continents prior to the new US 2024 leg, including the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Brazil, Poland, New Zealand, Australia, Malaysia, China and Thailand. Additionally, Disney Princess – The Concert has performed with the legendary Boston Pops and the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center.

has performed with the legendary Boston Pops and the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center. As always, fans attending are encouraged to dress up in their best royal attire for an unforgettable evening, as these Broadway stars perform 30 iconic Disney songs, including favorites like “Part of Your World,” “Let It Go,” “A Whole New World,” “Just Around the Riverbend,” and “How Far I’ll Go.”

The 2024 tour includes new arrangements and song additions, adding the music of some of Disney’s greatest heroes and villains. Larger than life animation and theatrical effects accompanying the music will immerse the audience in pure Disney magic.

Disney Princess – The Concert: 2024 North American Tour

MARCH

5 – Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre

6 – Springfield, IL – UIS Performing Arts Center

7 – Appleton, WI – Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

8 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre

9 – Kalamazoo, MI – Miller Auditorium

10 – Chicago, IL – Rosemont Theatre

12 – Fort Wayne, IN – Embassy Theatre

13 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

14 – Indianapolis, IN – Clowes Memorial Hall

15 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater

16 – St. Louis, MO – Fox Theatre

17 – Oklahoma City, OK – Civic Center Music Hall

19 – Denver, CO – Buell Theatre

21 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic Center

22 – Anaheim, CA – City National Grove Anaheim

23 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Arts Center

24 – Long Beach, CA – Terrace Theater

26 – Eugene, OR – Hult Center

27 – Spokane, WA – First Interstate Center for the Arts

28 – Seattle, WA – McCaw Hall

29 – Boise, ID – Morrison Center for the Performing Arts

30 – Salt Lake City, UT – Eccles Theater

APRIL