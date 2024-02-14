Different Disney Divisions Take To Social Media To Share Valentine’s Day Greetings

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, the many arms of The Walt Disney Company have taken to social media to share special Valentine’s Day greetings and videos. Whether it be the various studios, or even the Disney Parks, each one is sure to tickle a funny bone or heartstring and inspire you to share it with a special someone. Take a look!

Walt Disney Animation Studios

We’ve already seen what Walt Disney Animation Studios has shared today, a number of Valentine’s Day greetings featuring Valentino from the latest animated feature from the studio, Wish.

You can find out more about these special Wish-themed greetings in our previous post about them, which you can find here.

Pixar Animation Studios

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, Pixar has tapped into their expansive film catalog to share a few great date ideas as seen in their films, including WALL-E and Up.

You can find most of these films streaming now on Disney+, which in itself, is a fantastic date idea.

Disney Parks

A special video shared by Disney Parks takes us to Minnie’s House at Disneyland where Mickey arrives to pick her up for their Valentine’s Day date.

Another video, this time shared by the Disneyland Magic Key account, shows us a special version of a date between Donald and Daisy Duck in Nuimo form, which you can see below.

Disney Cruise Line has also shared a number of Valentine’s greetings with wonderful art and some great puns related to cruising.

We personally enjoy the spelling “Cruising” with U and I one.

Disney Live Entertainment

Disney Live Entertainment is showing us the various characters throughout the park all sharing their Valentine’s Day wishes.

Disney Channel is sharing their own Valentine’s Day cards featuring characters and jokes from some of their hit programming and original movies, including ZOMBIES, High School Musical, and That’s So Raven.

In the animated side of Disney Channel, Disney TV Animation has shared a special Valentine’s Day pairing card, perfect for watching all the animated content and playing along.

Speaking of pairings (that might not necessarily be a couple), a new Chibi Tiny Tales short has also arrived celebrating these couples (or duos, looking at you Hailey’s On It!) that has been teased on the Disney Television Animation Instagram.

You can also see the full episode of Chibiverse containing the special new short below.