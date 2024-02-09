Celebrate “Wish” and Valentine’s Day by Downloading These Fun “Happy Valentino Day” Cards

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching — and so is the Blu-ray release of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Wish. Now, you can celebrate both with these fun “Happy Valentino Day" cards.

Below are four designs you can choose from (or select them all!). To download, just right click either the JPG or TIF option under the image. Then, you can share them digitally or print them out to give to all of your friends and family!

Disney’s Wish is now available digitally and will be released on Blu-ray and 4K UHD March 12th.

Happy Valentino Day!