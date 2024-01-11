Disney’s “Wish” Coming Soon to Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD

A heartfelt celebration of the magic of Disney, and a joyful new entry to the studio’s animated film legacy, Disney’s Wish is coming to digital retailers on January 23rd and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on March 12th.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Wish will soon be available for families to enjoy at home. Fans can enjoy a sing-along movie version, never-before-seen bonus features and deleted scenes when the film becomes available from all major digital retailers including Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu on January 23rd and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD March 12th.

Along with the announcement, a short new featurette entitled "Wishing on Star" was released. It features many of the creatives of the film talking about the genesis of Wish alongside clips of some of Disney's all-time classic animated features.

In this animated musical-comedy, Asha, a sharp-witted idealist in the kingdom of Rosas, makes a powerful wish that’s answered by Star, a ball of boundless energy. Soon, Asha and Star must face a formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas—to save her community and prove that when one brave human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things happen.

Sing Along With The Movie – Sing along with your favorite songs while watching the movie with on-screen lyrics.

Featurette: " Once Upon a Studio " – Beloved characters from Disney Animation's 100 years come together for an unforgettable reunion.

– Beloved characters from Disney Animation’s 100 years come together for an unforgettable reunion. 100 Years In The Making – The Inside story on the making of Wish What Makes Disney, Disney – Learn what makes a Disney film and its characters so distinct, memorable and beloved. Discover how Asha and Wish are quintessentially Disney — from the extraordinary challenges Asha must overcome, to the magical, Kingdom of Rosa The Wish Equation – What is a wish? Join the filmmakers for a surprising conversation as they break down the "Wish Equation," discuss the "rules of magic," and describe the role music plays in Disney films. Then hear Julia Michaels' own original demo of "This Wish." Looking Backward To Go Forward – Walk the aisles of the Walt Disney Animation Research Library as the filmmakers "draw" inspiration from 100 years of animation. Learn about the " Pinocchio Where Dreams And Reality Collide – Discover the times and places that were the inspiration for Rosas and helped build the world of this original fairy tale. Asha Means Wish – Learn all about Asha, from her inspired design to her boundless determination and generosity. Uncover the subtle symbolism in her jewelry, and dive into her dancing skills. See how she’s imperfectly perfect and what makes her a memorable Disney hero. The Return Of The Disney Villain – You'll love to hate King Magnifico when you uncover his secrets. Find out what makes him the classic Disney villain — and why he doesn't wear a crown. Star Is Born – Uncover early concept drawings to see how Star evolved into Asha's lovable wish facilitator. Learn about Star's sparkles, and why Star can communicate with Asha and the other characters. Those Who Stand Beside Me – Learn more about Asha's closest allies, Dahlia and Valentino. Find out which of Snow White's seven companions served as inspiration for Dahlia, and how Valentino breaks one of the rules of Disney animals. When Wishes Come True – Get to know the kids inside the filmmakers as the creators of Wish reflect on what Disney movies meant to them growing up, and what it's like being part of the Disney legacy today.

Featurette: Wish D-Classified – Wish is filled with references and nods to other Disney films from the studio's 100-year legacy. From hidden Mickeys to more subtle tributes, you may have caught many of them, but check out this "D-Classified” piece for ones you may have missed.

– is filled with references and nods to other Disney films from the studio's 100-year legacy. From hidden Mickeys to more subtle tributes, you may have caught many of them, but check out this "D-Classified” piece for ones you may have missed. Featurette: Outtakes – Step inside the recording booth with the brilliant and talented actors of Wish for some creative fun as they bring their characters to life.

– Step inside the recording booth with the brilliant and talented actors of for some creative fun as they bring their characters to life. Featurette: Deleted Song “A Wish Worth Making” – Directors Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn introduce this poignant song sung by Saba Sabino (voiced by Victor Garber) expressing what it’s like to be reunited with your one true wish.

– Directors Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn introduce this poignant song sung by Saba Sabino (voiced by Victor Garber) expressing what it’s like to be reunited with your one true wish. Deleted Scenes – Check out some scenes that didn't make the Final Cut. Magnifico's Secret The Wishing Tree To Rosas Finding Flazino Valentino Is A Star

– Check out some scenes that didn't make the Final Cut. Song Selection – Jump to your favorite musical moments, with on-screen lyrics. “At All Costs” “This Wish” “I’m A Star” “This Is The Thanks I Get?!” “Knowing What I Know Now” “This Wish (Reprise)”

– Jump to your favorite musical moments, with on-screen lyrics.

