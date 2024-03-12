4K/Blu-Ray Review: Disney’s “Wish” Dazzles on Disc with Bonus Features That Chronicle 100 Years of Disney Animation

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ first all-original fairytale film, Wish, taps into the studio’s century of storytelling through moments that connect these new, original characters to tried-and-true Disney classics. And now, the musical adventure comes home on DVD, Blu-Ray, and 4K Ultra-HD to continuously remind us of the power of wishes and the joy of chasing your dreams. This review covers the WalMart exclusive Ultimate Collector’s Edition, which bundles the film on 4K and Blu-Ray discs alongside a bonus digital copy.

Asha (Ariana DeBose) loves her kingdom of Rosas so much that she would do anything for its citizens, which is why she’s the perfect candidate to be the apprentice to King Magnifico (Chris Pine), a sorcerer who holds onto each resident’s wish until it’s time to be granted. When Asha learns the truth, that Magnifico doesn’t plan to grant most of the wishes, including that of her 100-year-old grandfather Sabino (Victor Garber), she decides to do something about it. Rushing to the wishing tree she used to share with her father, Asha looks up to the sky and makes a wish… and then Star appears.

This music-filled fantasy finds Asha, Star, and her now-talking pet goat Valentino (Alan Tudyk) on a quest to return the wishes to the people of Rosas so they can work to make their dreams come true without Magnificio. Disney pulled out all of the stops for this film’s home video release, starting with an hour-long documentary about the making of Wish and how it celebrates 100 years of Disney Animation storytelling. It pairs perfectly with the hit short film Once Upon a Studio, plus deleted scenes, a deleted song, and outtakes. And for fans who can’t get the tunes (written by Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice) out of their head, there’s also a sing-along mode to watch the film with on-screen lyrics for every song.

Bonus Features

The following bonus features are available on the Blu-Ray disc and through the digital copy. No bonus features are included on the 4K disc.

Sing Along With The Movie – Sing along with your favorite songs while watching the movie with on-screen lyrics.

Once Upon A Studio (8:48) – Beloved characters from Disney Animation’s 100 years come together for an unforgettable reunion.

100 Years In The Making (1:04:15) – The Inside story on the making of Wish What Makes Disney, Disney (6:38) – Learn what makes a Disney film and its characters so distinct, memorable and beloved. Discover how Asha and WISH are quintessentially Disney — from the extraordinary challenges Asha must overcome, to the magical, Kingdom of Rosa The Wish Equation (9:28) – What is a wish? Join the filmmakers for a surprising conversation as they break down the "Wish Equation," discuss the "rules of magic," and describe the role music plays in Disney films. Then hear Julia Michaels' own original demo of "This Wish." Looking Backward To Go Forward (8:42) – Walk the aisles of the Walt Disney Animation Research Library as the filmmakers "draw" inspiration from 100 years of animation. Learn about the "Pinocchio test," and how Wish's design blends new technology with classic techniques. Where Dreams And Reality Collide (2:22) – Discover the times and places that were the inspiration for Rosas and helped build the world of this original fairy tale. Asha Means Wish (7:52) – Learn all about Asha, from her inspired design to her boundless determination and generosity. Uncover the subtle symbolism in her jewelry, and dive into her dancing skills. See how she’s imperfectly perfect and what makes her a memorable Disney hero. The Return Of The Disney Villain (7:44) – You'll love to hate King Magnifico when you uncover his secrets. Find out what makes him the classic Disney villain — and why he doesn't wear a crown. Star Is Born (8:19) – Uncover early concept drawings to see how Star evolved into Asha's lovable wish facilitator. Learn about Star's sparkles, and why Star can communicate with Asha and the other characters. Those Who Stand Beside Me (4:47) – Learn more about Asha's closest allies, Dahlia and Valentino. Find out which of Snow White's seven companions served as inspiration for Dahlia, and how Valentino breaks one of the rules of Disney animals. When Wishes Come True (8:25) – Get to know the kids inside the filmmakers as the creators of WISH reflect on what Disney movies meant to them growing up, and what it's like being part of the Disney legacy today.

WISH D-Classified (6:27) – WISH is filled with references and nods to other Disney films from the studio's 100-year legacy. From hidden Mickeys to more subtle tributes, you may have caught many of them, but check out this "D-Classified” piece for ones you may have missed.

Outtakes (2:44) – Step inside the recording booth with the brilliant and talented actors of WISH for some creative fun as they bring their characters to life.

Deleted Song “A Wish Worth Making” (2:54) – Directors Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn introduce this poignant song sung by Saba Sabino (voiced by Victor Garber) expressing what it’s like to be reunited with your one true wish.

Deleted Scenes (22:06) – Check out some scenes that didn't make the Final Cut. Magnifico's Secret (4:27) The Wishing Tree (3:54) To Rosas (5:02) Finding Flazino (4:48) Valentino Is A Star (3:27)

Song Selection – Jump to your favorite musical moments, with on-screen lyrics. Welcome to Rosas (2:20) At All Costs (3:00) This Wish (3:18) I’m A Star (3:18) This Is The Thanks I Get?! (3:16) Knowing What I Know Now (3:18) This Wish (Reprise) (2:48)



Video

The visual style of Wish blends together modern digital techniques with classic hand-drawn esthetics. Backgrounds often feel like multiplane camera shots, with the final layer being a painted canvas. Both presentations (HD and 4K) yield exquisite detail, with the watercolor textures of that background layer feeling tangible. The 4K doesn’t pick up as much noticeable detail as a photo-realistic animated feature would yield, but where it really shows its strength is through its color contrast and clarity, making the world feel deeper on your screen. For some reason, the Blu-Ray and digital copies feel brighter and flatter.

Audio

The 4K Ultra-HD disc carries an impressive Dolby Atmos mix that is nothing short of magical. It allows Dave Metzger’s score to dance around your living room in modern “Fantasound.” Additional audio options on the 4K disc induce a stereo descriptive audio track, plus French, Spanish, and Japanese 7.1 Dolby Digital Plus. The Blu-Ray swaps the Dolby Atmos track for an English 7.1 DTS-HD MA mix, retaining the stereo descriptive audio track, and containing 5.1 Dolby Digital Plus mixes of the French and Spanish language options.

Packaging & Design

The WalMart exclusive Ultimate Collector’s Edition comes in SteelBook packaging, with both discs containing artwork. The main menu features concept art of Rosas with animated characters popping up, set to an isolated score version of “This Wish.” The only insert is the digital copy code through Movies Anywhere, which also comes with rewards points through Disney Movie Insiders.

Final Thoughts

Wish delivered what I was craving in a centennial celebration film from Walt Disney Animation Studios. The story is enmeshed in the studio’s rich history of musical fairytales, honoring the classics of the past while crafting something new. The supplemental features on this release far exceeded my expectations, feeling almost like a throwback to the days of 2-disc DVD special editions. The hour-long behind-the-scenes piece, in particular, will help viewers see the film through new eyes the next time around.

