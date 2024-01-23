Digital Review: Bonus Features for Disney’s “Wish” Go Deep Behind the Scenes, Reminiscent of a 2-Disc DVD Release from 20 Years Ago

An ornate storybook opens to kickstart Wish, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ first all-original fairytale film. Created to tap into the 100th anniversary of the company, the musical adventure finds a heroine coming face-to-face with an actual wishing star. The animated spectacle is now available to own from major digital providers (including Amazon Prime and Apple TV), with a DVD, Blu-Ray, and 4K Ultra-HD release scheduled for March 12th.

Asha (Ariana DeBose) loves her kingdom of Rosas so much that she would do anything for its citizens, which is why she’s the perfect candidate to be the apprentice to King Magnifico (Chris Pine), a sorcerer who holds onto each resident’s wish until it’s time to be granted. When Asha learns the truth, that Magnifico doesn’t plan to grant most of the wishes, including that of her 100-year-old grandfather Sabino (Victor Garber), she decides to do something about it. Rushing to the wishing tree she used to share with her father, Asha looks up to the sky and makes a wish… and then Star appears.

This music-filled fantasy finds Asha, Star, and her now-talking pet goat Valentino (Alan Tudyk) on a quest to return the wishes to the people of Rosas so they can work to make their dream come true without Magnificio. Disney pulled out all of the stops for this film’s home video release, starting with an hour-long documentary about the making of Wish and how it celebrates 100 years of Disney Animation storytelling. It pairs perfectly with the hit short film Once Upon a Studio, plus deleted scenes, a deleted song, and outtakes. And for fans who can’t get the tunes (written by Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice), there’s also a sing-along mode to watch the film with on-screen lyrics for every number.

Bonus Features

Sing Along With The Movie – Sing along with your favorite songs while watching the movie with on-screen lyrics.

Once Upon A Studio (8:48) – Beloved characters from Disney Animation’s 100 years come together for an unforgettable reunion.

100 Years In The Making (1:04:15) – The Inside story on the making of Wish What Makes Disney, Disney (6:38) – Learn what makes a Disney film and its characters so distinct, memorable and beloved. Discover how Asha and WISH are quintessentially Disney — from the extraordinary challenges Asha must overcome, to the magical, Kingdom of Rosa The Wish Equation (9:28) – What is a wish? Join the filmmakers for a surprising conversation as they break down the "Wish Equation," discuss the "rules of magic," and describe the role music plays in Disney films. Then hear Julia Michaels' own original demo of "This Wish." Looking Backward To Go Forward (8:42) – Walk the aisles of the Walt Disney Animation Research Library as the filmmakers "draw" inspiration from 100 years of animation. Learn about the "Pinocchio test," and how Wish's design blends new technology with classic techniques. Where Dreams And Reality Collide (2:22) – Discover the times and places that were the inspiration for Rosas and helped build the world of this original fairy tale. Asha Means Wish (7:52) – Learn all about Asha, from her inspired design to her boundless determination and generosity. Uncover the subtle symbolism in her jewelry, and dive into her dancing skills. See how she’s imperfectly perfect and what makes her a memorable Disney hero. The Return Of The Disney Villain (7:44) – You'll love to hate King Magnifico when you uncover his secrets. Find out what makes him the classic Disney villain — and why he doesn't wear a crown. Star Is Born (8:19) – Uncover early concept drawings to see how Star evolved into Asha's lovable wish facilitator. Learn about Star's sparkles, and why Star can communicate with Asha and the other characters. Those Who Stand Beside Me (4:47) – Learn more about Asha's closest allies, Dahlia and Valentino. Find out which of Snow White's seven companions served as inspiration for Dahlia, and how Valentino breaks one of the rules of Disney animals. When Wishes Come True (8:25) – Get to know the kids inside the filmmakers as the creators of WISH reflect on what Disney movies meant to them growing up, and what it's like being part of the Disney legacy today.

WISH D-Classified (6:27) – WISH is filled with references and nods to other Disney films from the studio's 100-year legacy. From hidden Mickeys to more subtle tributes, you may have caught many of them, but check out this "D-Classified” piece for ones you may have missed.

Outtakes (2:44) – Step inside the recording booth with the brilliant and talented actors of WISH for some creative fun as they bring their characters to life.

Deleted Song “A Wish Worth Making” (2:54) – Directors Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn introduce this poignant song sung by Saba Sabino (voiced by Victor Garber) expressing what it’s like to be reunited with your one true wish.

Deleted Scenes (22:06) – Check out some scenes that didn't make the Final Cut. Magnifico's Secret (4:27) The Wishing Tree (3:54) To Rosas (5:02) Finding Flazino (4:48) Valentino Is A Star (3:27)

Song Selection – Jump to your favorite musical moments, with on-screen lyrics. Welcome to Rosas (2:20) At All Costs (3:00) This Wish (3:18) I’m A Star (3:18) This Is The Thanks I Get?! (3:16) Knowing What I Know Now (3:18) This Wish (Reprise) (2:48)



Final Thoughts

Personally, Wish delivered what I was craving from Walt Disney Animation Studios. The film enmeshed in the studio’s rich history of musical fairytales, honoring the classics of the past while crafting something new. The supplemental features on this release far exceeded my expectations, feeling almost like a throwback to the days of 2-disc DVD special editions. The hour-long behind the scenes piece, in particular, will help viewers see the film through new eyes the next time around.

