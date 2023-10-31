New Video From Walt Disney Animation Studios Showcases Recording Session For New Song From “Wish”

As we are less than a month away from the debut of the new Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Wish, we are getting another sneak peek at the music from the new production.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney Animation Studios has shared a fun behind-the-scenes look at the recording sessions of one of the new songs from their upcoming animated feature, Wish .

. In the video, we see Ariana DeBose, the voice of Asha in the new film, recording the song, “Welcome to Rosas,” setting the scene for the new film and its fictitious kingdom.

This is only the latest in a series of videos building anticipation for the new film and its music, with another recently focused on Chris Pine’s King Magnifico, and his villainous song, “ This Is The Thanks I Get?!”

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Wish is an all-new musical-comedy welcoming audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star.

is an all-new musical-comedy welcoming audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe, the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico, to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen. Featuring the voices of Academy Award-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha’s favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar-winning director Chris Buck ( Frozen, Frozen 2 ) and Fawn Veerasunthorn ( Raya and the Last Dragon Frozen, Frozen 2 ) and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster Jones ( Encanto Frozen, Frozen 2 ) executive producers—Lee and Allison Moore ( Night Sky, Manhunt ) are writers on the project.

and Fawn Veerasunthorn ( ) and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster Jones ( ) executive producers—Lee and Allison Moore ( ) are writers on the project. With original songs by Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice, plus score by composer Dave Metzger, Wish opens only in theaters on Nov. 22nd, 2023.