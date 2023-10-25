“This Is The Thanks I Get?!” Performed by Chris Pine Debuts as Second Song from Disney’s “Wish”

The second song to be released from Disney’s upcoming animated feature Wish as part of Wish Wednesdays is “This Is The Thanks I Get?!” performed by Chris Pine as King Magnifico.

What’s Happening:

Following in the footsteps of classic villain songs like “Poor Unfortunate Souls” (1989’s The Little Mermaid ), “Be Prepared” (1994’s The Lion King ) and “Mother Knows Best” (2010’s Tangled ), Walt Disney Animation Studios and Disney Music Group today released “This Is The Thanks I Get?!,” performed by Chris Pine as the nefarious King Magnifico, from Disney’s upcoming musical comedy, Wish .

), “Be Prepared” (1994’s ) and “Mother Knows Best” (2010’s ), Walt Disney Animation Studios and Disney Music Group today released “This Is The Thanks I Get?!,” performed by Chris Pine as the nefarious King Magnifico, from Disney’s upcoming musical comedy, . Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice penned seven original songs for the film, including “This Is The Thanks I Get?”—now available on SiriusXM’s Disney Hits Channel 302, YouTube Amazon Music Spotify Apple Music

The song is the second of five songs being revealed as part of a weekly “Wish Wednesdays” music campaign, following last week’s release of “This Wish.”

The Wish Original Motion Picture Soundtrack from Walt Disney Records will be available November 17th on all streaming platforms.

Original Motion Picture Soundtrack from Walt Disney Records will be available November 17th on all streaming platforms. Fans can pre-order the CD here here

Disney Animation also released a short video of Chris Pine recording the song in the booth alongside his animated counterpart.

What They’re Saying: