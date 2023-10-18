You can listen to the brand new single This Wish by Ariana DeBose. Disney's Wish will be coming to theaters on November 22, 2023.
What’s Happening:
- Check out the brand new single This Wish by Ariana DeBose.
- And make sure to see Disney's Wish, in theaters on November 22, 2023.
About Wish:
- Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Wish is an all-new musical-comedy welcoming audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force a little ball of boundless energy called Star.
- Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.
- Featuring the voices of Academy Award-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha’s favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar-winning director Chris Buck (Frozen, Frozen 2) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (Raya and the Last Dragon), and produced by Peter Del Vecho (Frozen, Frozen 2) and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster Jones (Encanto). Jennifer Lee (Frozen, Frozen 2) executive producers—Lee and Allison Moore (Night Sky, Manhunt) are writers on the project.
- With original songs by Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice, plus score by composer Dave Metzger, Wish opens only in theaters on Nov. 22, 2023.