Disney to Debut One Song from “Wish” Each Wednesday, Beginning This Week With “This Wish”

As tickets for Disney’s latest animated feature Wish go on sale, Disney has announced plans to release one song a week from the soundtrack beginning this Wednesday.
What’s Happening:
- Inspired by Walt Disney’s musical legacy, Disney Animation’s Wish—in theaters November 22nd—features an original story and characters, with seven original songs penned by Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice.
- In honor of Disney’s 100th anniversary today, Disney Music Group shared plans for Wish Wednesdays—beginning this week, a new song from the movie will debut each Wednesday on YouTube, Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music and all digital service providers.
- Fans who can’t wait till Wednesday can tune in to SiriusXM’s Disney Hits Channel 302 Tuesdays for a first listen of each song.
- And to get a head start today, check out a clip featuring the song “This Wish,” performed by Ariana DeBose as Asha, before the single’s launch on October 18th.
- Each week of the Wish Wednesdays rollout will feature never-before-seen content tied to a new song’s release, including footage reveals, lyric videos, original art and behind-the-scenes featurettes.
- The Wish Original Motion Picture Soundtrack from Walt Disney Records will be available November 17th on all streaming platforms.
- Fans can pre-order the soundtrack beginning today. The vinyl album is available for pre-order now on Disney Music Emporium.
- All-new original songs featured include:
- “Welcome to Rosas,” performed by Ariana DeBose and Wish cast
- “At All Costs,” performed by Chris Pine and Ariana DeBose
- “This Wish,” performed by Ariana DeBose
- “I’m A Star,” performed by Wish cast
- “This is the Thanks I Get?!” performed by Chris Pine
- “Knowing What I Know Now,” performed by Ariana DeBose, Angelique Cabral and Wish cast
- “A Wish Worth Making,” performed by Julia Michaels
- Advance tickets for Wish are on sale now, wherever tickets are sold.
- Wish opens only in theaters on November 22nd, 2023.
