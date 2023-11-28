Disney+’s “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” Trailer Racks Up More Than 84 Million Views

With less than a month to go before the Disney+ debut of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, fans are buzzing over the recently released trailer for the new series. In fact, the trailer has racked up more than 84 million views in 10 days, according to Deadline.
- The new trailer for Percy Jackson and the Olympians has earned 126.5M impressions, 84.3M video views, and 1.8M engagements across multiple accounts.
- The trailer ranked second among all competitive streaming programs in video views across Facebook, X/Twitter, YouTube and TikTok.
- Also, the hashtag #percyjackson has racked up 45M views on TikTok in the US within the last 7 days.
- You can add to those totals by watching the trailer below:
About Percy Jackson and the Olympians:
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who's just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god, Zeus, accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.
- Renowned Percy Jackson creator Rick Riordan worked closely with the creative team and showrunners Jon Steinberg and Dan Shotz to bring his books to life and deliver a series that stays true to his vision for these heroic characters that millions of book fans know and love.
- The epic eight-episode series features exciting guest stars, some of which can be seen in this teaser trailer, including:
- Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hermes”)
- Megan Mullally (“Alecto” aka “Mrs. Dodds”)
- Toby Stephens ("Poseidon")
- Virginia Kull (“Sally Jackson”)
- Jason Mantzoukas (“Dionysus” aka “Mr. D”)
- Jay Duplass (“Hades”)
- Glynn Turman (“Chiron” aka “Mr. Brunner”)
- the late Lance Reddick ("Zeus")
- Adam Copeland (“Ares”)
- Charlie Bushnell (“Luke Castellan”)
- Dior Goodjohn (“Clarisse La Rue”)
- Jessica Parker Kennedy (“Medusa”)
- Olivea Morton (“Nancy Bobofit”)
- Suzanne Cryer (“Echidna”)
- Timm Sharp (“Gabe Ugliano”)
- Timothy Omundson (“Hephaestus”)
- The first two episodes are written by Rick Riordan and Jon Steinberg and directed by James Bobin.
- The epic series, based on Disney Hyperion’s best-selling book series by award-winning author Rick Riordan, will debut with a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, December 20th, 2023 on Disney+, followed by new episodes weekly.