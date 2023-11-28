Disney+’s “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” Trailer Racks Up More Than 84 Million Views

With less than a month to go before the Disney+ debut of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, fans are buzzing over the recently released trailer for the new series. In fact, the trailer has racked up more than 84 million views in 10 days, according to Deadline.

has earned 126.5M impressions, 84.3M video views, and 1.8M engagements across multiple accounts. The trailer ranked second among all competitive streaming programs in video views across Facebook, X/Twitter, YouTube and TikTok.

Also, the hashtag #percyjackson has racked up 45M views on TikTok in the US within the last 7 days.

You can add to those totals by watching the trailer below:

About Percy Jackson and the Olympians: