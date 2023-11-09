“The Church on Ruby Road” Revealed as Title of “Doctor Who” 2023 Christmas Special

Intentionally or not, Disney+ revealed the title of the upcoming Doctor Who Christmas special, the first story to fully feature Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor.

What’s Happening:

Disney+ recently released a showcase of their festive content Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials, but also the new Christmas special (referred to as a holiday special).

60th anniversary specials, but also the new Christmas special (referred to as a holiday special). The title of this special was revealed by Disney+ as “The Church on Ruby Road” and it will be released, as was tradition from 2005-2017, on Christmas Day.

Interestingly, the title references the incoming companion for Gatwa’s Doctor – Ruby Sunday, played by Millie Gibson.

This will be the first Christmas special for the show since 2017, having been a yearly tradition since the show first came back in 2005.

Since Jodie Whittaker’s era kicked off in 2018, the show instead featured New Year’s Day specials from 2019 through 2022.

The 60th anniversary specials will reunite the Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant) and Donna Temple-Noble (Catherine Tate) as they come face-to-face with their most terrifying villain yet: the Toymaker (played by Neil Patrick Harris in his Doctor Who debut).

debut). The three specials will debut on the following dates: “The Star Beast” (November 25th) “Wild Blue Yonder” (December 2nd) “The Giggle” (December 9th)

Ncuti Gatwa takes control of the TARDIS as the Fifteenth Doctor over the festive period and the new season of Doctor Who , which will stream globally in 2024 on Disney+ and on the BBC in the UK and Ireland.

, which will stream globally in 2024 on Disney+ and on the BBC in the UK and Ireland.