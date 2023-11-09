“The Church on Ruby Road” Revealed as Title of “Doctor Who” 2023 Christmas Special

Intentionally or not, Disney+ revealed the title of the upcoming Doctor Who Christmas special, the first story to fully feature Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney+ recently released a showcase of their festive content, which includes not only the three Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials, but also the new Christmas special (referred to as a holiday special).
  • The title of this special was revealed by Disney+ as “The Church on Ruby Road” and it will be released, as was tradition from 2005-2017, on Christmas Day.
  • Interestingly, the title references the incoming companion for Gatwa’s Doctor – Ruby Sunday, played by Millie Gibson.
  • This will be the first Christmas special for the show since 2017, having been a yearly tradition since the show first came back in 2005.
  • Since Jodie Whittaker’s era kicked off in 2018, the show instead featured New Year’s Day specials from 2019 through 2022.

  • The 60th anniversary specials will reunite the Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant) and Donna Temple-Noble (Catherine Tate) as they come face-to-face with their most terrifying villain yet: the Toymaker (played by Neil Patrick Harris in his Doctor Who debut).
  • The three specials will debut on the following dates:
    • “The Star Beast” (November 25th)
    • “Wild Blue Yonder” (December 2nd)
    • “The Giggle” (December 9th)
  • Ncuti Gatwa takes control of the TARDIS as the Fifteenth Doctor over the festive period and the new season of Doctor Who, which will stream globally in 2024 on Disney+ and on the BBC in the UK and Ireland.
  • Check out Luke’s breakdown of what was revealed in the newest trailer for the 60th anniversary specials.
