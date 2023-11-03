Cover Art Released for Novelizations of the “Doctor Who” 60th Anniversary Specials

Cover art for the novelizations of the upcoming Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials has been released, part of the long-running Doctor Who Target range.

BBC Books will be expanding the Doctor Who Target range with three new titles in January 2024.

The collection consists of novelisations of the 2023 Doctor Who specials, which will feature David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor and Catherine Tate as Donna Noble.

The three novels are:
"The Star Beast"
"Wild Blue Yonder"
"The Giggle"

Today, the cover art for these three novelizations was released, featuring specially commissioned artwork by Anthony Dry.

And, for the first time ever, each episode’s novelisation will be available as an eBook the Thursday after it airs.

Physical copies of the novelisations will be available from January 11th, 2024 in the UK and January 23rd, 2024 in the US.

The first of the three Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials, "The Star Beast," will debut on November 25th Disney+

Launched in 1973, Target Books published novelisations of almost every Doctor Who serial aired between 1963 and 1989.

serial aired between 1963 and 1989. To the delight of fans, BBC Books began reissuing these classic paperbacks in 2012, and in 2018 expanded the Target range to include all-new novelisations of modern-era episodes.

This year, Target Books celebrates its 50th year publishing Doctor Who books.