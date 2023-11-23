Cardiff Bay Comes to Life with Water Projection Show Celebrating 60 Years of “Doctor Who”

The BBC are celebrating the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special after-dark water-based projection show in Cardiff Bay, that takes audiences on an incredible journey through 60 years of the show.

What’s Happening:

With a script arranged by former Doctor Who script editor Gary Russell and featuring the brand-new version of composer Murray Gold’s iconic theme, the audio-visual spectacle, which launched on Doctor Who Day, will feature key highlights from throughout the many iterations of the series, including The Doctor, as well as companions and foes of the Time Lord, plus an exclusive shot featuring upcoming fifteenth Doctor Ncuti Gatwa.

The after-dark showings will run every half hour from 5.30 p.m. until 9.30 p.m. on those days, with each lasting approximately 5 minutes.

The 60th anniversary celebrations continue elsewhere in Cardiff with the opportunity for visitors to see the TARDIS and one of the Doctor’s most notorious villains, a Dalek, at the Senedd building from Thursday, November 23rd until Saturday, December 2nd.

The first of the three Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials, “The Star Beast,” will debut on November 25th Disney+

