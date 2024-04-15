Your Cosmic Joyride Awaits with New Poster for the Upcoming Season of “Doctor Who”

A new poster has been released for the upcoming season of Doctor Who, which premieres May 10th on Disney+.

What’s Happening:

Your cosmic joyride awaits when the first season of Doctor Who to premiere on Disney+ makes its debut next month.

to premiere on Disney+ makes its debut next month. The poster features The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) front and center, with his companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) stepping out of the TARDIS.

On Friday, May 10th at 7:00 p.m. EDT on Disney+ in the U.S. and around the world (excluding the U.K.), audiences can stream “The Church on Ruby Road,” which premiered last December, as well as two all-new episodes.

In the U.K., Doctor Who

begins streaming May 11th at midnight on BBC iPlayer, before airing on BBC One later that day, giving audiences a simultaneous global launch. New episodes drop Fridays on Disney+, where available, and on Saturdays on the BBC and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

In this season, The Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday travel across time and space, with adventures all the way from the Regency era in England, to war-torn future worlds. Throughout their adventures in the TARDIS — a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box — they encounter incredible friends and dangerous foes, including a terrifying bogeyman, and the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet.

