Your Cosmic Joyride Awaits with New Poster for the Upcoming Season of “Doctor Who”

A new poster has been released for the upcoming season of Doctor Who, which premieres May 10th on Disney+.
- Your cosmic joyride awaits when the first season of Doctor Who to premiere on Disney+ makes its debut next month.
- The poster features The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) front and center, with his companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) stepping out of the TARDIS.
- On Friday, May 10th at 7:00 p.m. EDT on Disney+ in the U.S. and around the world (excluding the U.K.), audiences can stream “The Church on Ruby Road,” which premiered last December, as well as two all-new episodes.
- In the U.K., Doctor Who begins streaming May 11th at midnight on BBC iPlayer, before airing on BBC One later that day, giving audiences a simultaneous global launch.
- New episodes drop Fridays on Disney+, where available, and on Saturdays on the BBC and BBC iPlayer in the UK.
- In this season, The Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday travel across time and space, with adventures all the way from the Regency era in England, to war-torn future worlds. Throughout their adventures in the TARDIS — a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box — they encounter incredible friends and dangerous foes, including a terrifying bogeyman, and the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet.
