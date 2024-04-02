Wild, Brave and Rude – Breaking Down the Second “Doctor Who” Trailer

A little over a week after the release of the first trailer for the upcoming season of Doctor Who, fans were treated to another full-length trailer, offering a few more glimpses into the stories that await. As we did with the first, let’s take a look at some of the fun new details revealed by the second trailer.

One of the first new shots we get is of this futuristic city within a bubble, during an opening montage of quick clips from the season.

Similarly, Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) is seen looking out into space from a spaceship, likely in the first episode, titled “Space Babies” – which would mark Ruby’s first trip into space.

We get a closer look at Johnathan Groff’s mysterious character from the episode “Rogue,” which fans have been madly theorizing just who he might be. Judging from that gaze, he might just know who the Doctor is.

Seemingly also from the aforementioned Regency era-set episode, another character is shown talking to Ruby, describing her as “wild, brave and rude.”

The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and Ruby are seen crossing the street at Abbey Road, recreating the famous Beatles photo, in the second episode, “The Devil’s Chord.”

We then get a look at the titular “Space Babies” from the opening episode of the season.

We get a glimpse at this impressive slug-like creature that was spotted filming last year.

Ruby stands on a barren planet as the Doctor says “listen to me. This is what we’re trying to stop. All of life extinguished.”

We get another, better look at Jinkx Monsoon’s villainous character from “The Devil’s Chord.”

In what will likely be a “big speech” type moment for the Doctor, he is heard saying “I will shatter this silly little battlefield into dust. In a heartbeat, into dust.”

Over various clips of the Doctor and Ruby, the Doctor says “I don’t have a people, I don’t have a home, but I have freedom.” For newcomers, this refers to the fact that the Doctor’s home planet of Gallifrey, and his race, the Time Lords, have essentially been wiped out.

The Doctor is seen in what is likely to be a big musical number, from the 1960s set “The Devil’s Chord.”

Finally, we get yet another new costume for the Doctor, who is seen wearing a yellow coat and a red beanie.

The two episode season premiere of Doctor Who will arrive Friday, May 10th on Disney+. Be sure to also check out my breakdown of the first trailer for the season.