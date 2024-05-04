Ruby Feels the Butterfly Effect First Hand in New Clip from “Doctor Who”

With just over a week to go until Doctor Who premieres for its first full season on Disney+, a new clip from the opening episode “Space Babies” has been released.

In this newly released clip, the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) takes his new companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) on her first trip back in time to what ends up being Wyoming millions of years ago.

The impressive new Disney+ budget is showcased with an impressive vista shot of dinosaurs across a prehistoric landscape.

We then see Ruby accidentally step on a butterfly, calling to the long-running sci-fi trope of the “butterfly effect,” where if you step on a butterfly in the past, it may drastically alter the future.

This action turns Ruby into an alien creature, who appears far more hostile than the human version of Ruby.

On Friday, May 10th at 7:00 p.m. EDT on Disney+ in the U.S. and around the world (excluding the U.K.), audiences can stream “The Church on Ruby Road,” which premiered last December, as well as two all-new episodes.

New episodes drop Fridays on Disney+, where available, and on Saturdays on the BBC and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

In this season, The Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday travel across time and space, with adventures all the way from the Regency era in England, to war-torn future worlds. Throughout their adventures in the TARDIS — a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box — they encounter incredible friends and dangerous foes, including a terrifying bogeyman, and the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet.

