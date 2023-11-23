“The Adventure of a Lifetime” Trailer Looks Back at 60 Years of “Doctor Who”

The celebrations of Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary continue, with a wonderful new trailer featuring clips from throughout the show’s history, and some from its future!

“60 years can feel like 60 seconds.” At least that’s what Paul McGann (the Eighth Doctor) says as he narrates this new trailer, appropriately titled “The Adventure of a Lifetime.”

The trailer features clips from throughout 60 years of Doctor Who , from all 15 Doctors.

Interestingly, included are some colorized clips from the first two Doctor's eras, which were both entirely shot in black and white.

A couple of these are from the first Dalek story, “The Daleks,” which has been colorized for a special airing on BBC Four

There’s also a colorized clip of the Second Doctor, Patrick Troughton, perhaps from an as-of-yet unannounced project.

FInally, we get two new shots from the forthcoming season – one of new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa, and one of his new companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson).

You can watch the new trailer for yourself below:

Another fun clip was also released today, going through 60 years in 60 seconds, and also showcasing another brief new clip of the Doctor and Ruby.

60 years of #DoctorWho, a lifetime of memories… how many can you squeeze into 60 seconds? Let's find out! #DoctorWhoDay ❤️❤️➕🟦 pic.twitter.com/mxRkjj5B7x — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) November 23, 2023

The first of the three Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials, “The Star Beast,” will debut on November 25th Disney+

60th anniversary specials, “The Star Beast,” Ncuti Gatwa takes control of the TARDIS as the Fifteenth Doctor over the festive period and the new season of Doctor Who.