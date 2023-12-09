Go Behind the Scenes of “The Giggle” with New “Doctor Who” Featurette

Now that “The Giggle” is available to stream on Disney+, the official Doctor Who YouTube channel has released a 14 minute video going behind the scenes of the creation of the final 60th anniversary special.

What’s Happening:

The behind the scenes look at “The Giggle” begins as the cast and showrunner Russell T Davies talk about the game-changing introduction of bigeneration and Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifthteenth Doctor.

Davies reveals that the story began with the doll Stooky Bill, the first ever image transmitted on television by John Logie Baird in 1925. From there, the story fell into place, with Davies settling on using the Toymaker for this plot.

Neil Patrick Harris talks a little about how he ended up being cast as the Toymaker, while other members of the cast and crew talk about his incredible performance.

The new UNIT headquarters is showcased, which Jemma Redgrave (UNIT head Kate Stewart) called the most impressive set she’s ever worked on.

We find out just how Bonnie Langford came to return to Doctor Who as companion Melanie Bush, following a small cameo in “The Power of the Doctor.”

as companion Melanie Bush, following a small cameo in “The Power of the Doctor.” We get to see just how the impressive, first-ever bigeneration was filmed and put together in post-production.

Ruth Madeley (Shirley Anne Bingham) gets emotional as she talks about the TARDIS becoming wheelchair accessible for the very first time.

And finally, we get a look at the Fourteenth Doctor’s new life with the Temple-Noble clan.

Watch the full behind the scenes video for yourself below.