For the first time in almost 60 years, the Doctor comes face to face with the Toymaker in two new clips from the final Doctor Who 60th anniversary special, “The Giggle.”

What’s Happening:

The first clip picks up from the end of the previous special, “Wild Blue Yonder,” where chaos reigns supreme across all of planet Earth.

The Doctor (David Tennant) intervenes as a man runs in front of a car, and the man reveals that everyone on planet Earth suddenly thinks they’re right, leading to fights all over the planet.

In the background, we can see Neil Patrick Harris dancing as the Toymaker, likely before the Doctor has any idea who he is. In fact, he even grabs the Doctor for a quick waltz, which the Doctor quickly brushes off.

Watch the clip for yourself below:

In the second clip, the Doctor and Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) walk into a toy shop, where they are greeted by the Toymaker, putting on an over-the-top German accent.

The Doctor tells Donna to return to the TARDIS, as he realizes just who he is dealing with.

The screen quickly shows flashes of the original Toymaker (played by Michael Gough) and the First Doctor, William Hartnell, during their one and only meeting in 1966’s “The Celestial Toymaker.”

Watch the clip for yourself below:

The second special, “Wild Blue Yonder,” is now streaming on Disney+ Check out Luke’s recap and review

The final special, “The Giggle,” will be released on Saturday, December 9th.

That will be followed by Ncuti Gatwa’s debut as the Fifteenth Doctor in “The Church on Ruby Road,”