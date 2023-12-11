“The Goblin Song” Single Released from Upcoming “Doctor Who” Christmas Special

Doctor Who returns to Disney+ on Christmas Day and, to celebrate, a fiendishly catchy song from the festive special has been released as a single.

“The Goblin Song” is an original composition created specifically for the Fifteenth Doctor’s festive debut by composer Murray Gold and writer Russell T Davies.

The single’s music video shares exclusive content from the eagerly awaited special as Fifteenth Doctor Ncuti Gatwa takes his first adventure through time and space in the TARDIS.

The track features in Doctor Who ’s Christmas episode, “The Church on Ruby Road,”

As well as meeting Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) for the first time – the Doctor meets Davina McCall who plays herself, Michelle Greenidge as Ruby's mum Carla, Angela Wynter as Ruby's grandmother Cherry and Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood.

“The Goblin Song” is now available to stream Spotify Apple Music Amazon Music

All proceeds from the sale of the single will go to BBC Children in Need.

“The Church on Ruby Road” will premiere on Christmas Day, December 25th on Disney+.

Composer Murray Gold: “I don’t like these goblins and you won’t either but they have agreed to donate everything from their song to BBC Children in Need so let’s not give up on them”.

Claire Hoyle, Director of Income & Engagement at BBC Children in Need: "We're delighted to continue our long standing relationship with Doctor Who, and we are so grateful for their support with this Christmas single."

Showrunner Russell T Davies: "We're releasing this as an early Christmas present for everyone. And if you want to see how the Doctor and Ruby escape from the Goblin King at the end of the song, you'll have to watch on Christmas Day!"