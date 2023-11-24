Destiny is Heading for Donna Noble in New Clip from First “Doctor Who” 60th Anniversary Special

Another clip from the first Doctor Who 60th anniversary special, “The Star Beast,” has been released ahead of its premiere tomorrow on Disney+.

What’s Happening:

The short clip features the Doctor (David Tennant) explaining just what happened to Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) during the events of the show’s fourth season to new character Shirley Anne Bingham (Ruth Madeley).

In a nutshell, the Doctor had to wipe Donna’s memory after she took the mind of a Time Lord into her own. Because of that, if she remembers him, she supposedly will die.

Destiny is heading for Donna Noble, as the Doctor gets his old face back and somehow bumps into Donna and her family again 15 years later.

Watch the clip for yourself below:

If you need an extra reminder on the Doctor and Donna’s previous adventures, the BBC also released this great video today recapping their adventures so far.

Yesterday, another clip was released

The three specials will debut on the following dates: “The Star Beast” (November 25th) “Wild Blue Yonder” (December 2nd) “The Giggle” (December 9th)

The specials will reunite the Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant) and Donna Temple-Noble (Catherine Tate) as they come face-to-face with their most terrifying villain yet: the Toymaker (played by Neil Patrick Harris in his Doctor Who debut).

debut). Additional new cast includes Yasmin Finney as Rose Temple-Noble, Miriam Margolyes as the voice of the Meep and Ruth Madeley as Shirley Anne Bingham, as well as returning characters Jacqueline King as Sylvia Noble, Karl Collins as Shaun Temple, and Jemma Redgrave as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart.

The series returns under the creative vision of returning showrunner Russell T Davies, who also serves as a writer and executive producer. Additional executive producers include Phil Collinson, Joel Collins, Julie Gardner and Jane Tranter.

The 60th-anniversary specials are written by Russell T Davies and directed by Rachel Talalay, Tom Kingsley, and Chanya Button, respectively.

Ncuti Gatwa takes control of the TARDIS as the Fifteenth Doctor over the festive period and the new season of Doctor Who, which will stream globally in 2024 on Disney+ and on the BBC in the UK and Ireland.