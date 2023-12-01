New Clip from Second “Doctor Who” 60th Anniversary Special Shows The Doctor and Donna in a Perilous Position

At the end of the first Doctor Who 60th anniversary special, the Doctor and Donna are aboard the TARDIS when something catastrophic happens. A new clip from the second special, “Wild Blue Yonder,” picks up on the duo as they try to figure out just what happened.

What’s Happening:

The short clip features an emotionally troubled and scared Donna Noble (Catherine Tate), worried about her daughter and wondering just how they can get out of this situation.

The Doctor (David Tennant) grabs her hand and gives it a reassuring kiss, something you’d never see the less emotionally secure Tenth Doctor do. He reassures Donna that he will get her home no matter what.

Upon realizing they’ve landed in the middle of hostile action, Donna notes that is was something so bad that the TARDIS ran away, to which she hilariously says “we’ll just go and kick its a**!”

Watch the clip for yourself below:

The first special, “The Star Beast,” is now streaming on Disney+ everywhere outside the U.K. Check out Luke’s recap and review

The next two specials – “Wild Blue Yonder” and “The Giggle” – drop on December 2nd and 9th, respectively.

That will be followed by Ncuti Gatwa’s debut as the Fifteenth Doctor in “The Church on Ruby Road,”