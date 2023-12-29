New Featurette Offers a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Marvel Studios’ “Echo”

A new behind-the-scenes featurette for the upcoming Marvel Studios series Echo has been released.

The featurette begins with a focus on Maya Lopez, also known as Echo, the titular character, who is called “one of the most interesting characters in the MCU.”

Maya, played by Alaqua Cox, learned everything she knows from Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) – teaching her violence and fear.

Echo is said to be a more grounded series, where we grapple with the question, is Maya good or bad?

Featured in the short video are:
Sydney Freeland – Writer/Executive Producer
Alaqua Cox – "Maya Lopez"
Richie Palmer – Executive Producer
Vincent D'Onofrio – "Wilson Fisk/Kingpin"

Watch the featurette for yourself below.

The five-episode streaming event spotlights Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) as she is pursued by Wilson Fisk’s (Vincent D’Onofrio) criminal empire. When the journey brings her home, she must confront her own family and legacy.

Echo will be the first project released under Marvel’s Spotlight banner

This marks the first Marvel Studios series to drop all entirely bingeable episodes at once, as well as their first show to be rated TV-MA.

Echo also stars: Chaske Spencer ( Wild Indian ) Graham Greene ( 1883 ) Tantoo Cardinal ( Killers of the Flower Moon ) Devery Jacobs ( FX Reservation Dogs ) Zahn McClarnon (FX’s Reservation Dogs ) Cody Lightning ( Hey, Viktor! ) Vincent D’Onofrio ( Hawkeye )

also stars: Episodes of the series are directed by Sydney Freeland ( Navajo ) and Catriona McKenzie ( Gunaikurnai ).

) and Catriona McKenzie ( ). All five episodes of Echo premiere Tuesday, January 9th at 6:00 p.m. PT on both Disney+ Hulu