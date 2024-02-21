Marvel Brings on Eric Pearson to “Polish” Script for “The Fantastic Four”

After last week’s major casting announcement, Marvel has brought in some more talent to work on The Fantastic Four. Writer Eric Pearson is working to “polish” the script for the highly anticipated new film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- Pearson is very familiar with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, receiving writing credits on a number of projects, including:
- Agent Carter
- Thor: Ragnarok
- Black Widow
- Now, he is being brought on to “polish” the script for The Fantastic Four, as The Hollywood Reporter put it. It’s unclear just how significant any changes made by Pearson will be.
- The screenplay for The Fantastic Four comes from Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer.
- The Fantastic Four is set to begin filming this summer in London.
About Marvel’s The Fantastic Four:
- Matt Shakman (WandaVision, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters) will direct The Fantastic Four, from a screenplay by Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer.
- Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) will play Reed Richards (AKA Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (The Crown) will play Sue Storm (AKA The Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things) as Johnny Storm (AKA The Human Torch) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear) as Ben Grimm (AKA The Thing) will round out the team of heroes.
- The Fantastic Four is set for release on July 25th, 2025.
- For the latest on when you can expect to see upcoming Marvel projects, check out our MCU schedule page.