Marvel Brings on Eric Pearson to “Polish” Script for “The Fantastic Four”

After last week’s major casting announcement, Marvel has brought in some more talent to work on The Fantastic Four. Writer Eric Pearson is working to “polish” the script for the highly anticipated new film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Pearson is very familiar with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, receiving writing credits on a number of projects, including: Agent Carter Thor: Ragnarok Black Widow

Now, he is being brought on to “polish” the script for The Fantastic Four , as The Hollywood Reporter put it. It’s unclear just how significant any changes made by Pearson will be.

The screenplay for The Fantastic Four comes from Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer.

The Fantastic Four is set to begin filming this summer in London.

About Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: