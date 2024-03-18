Everything Coming to Disney+ in April 2024

Disney+ has released a list of everything coming this April, which includes Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Wish, Disneynature’s Tiger in honor of Earth Day, an extended-length Bluey adventure, and more! Here are all of next month’s planned new additions.

New Exclusives

Movies & Specials

Tiger – Monday, April 22

Narrated by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Disneynature's “Tiger” lifts the veil on our planet’s most revered and charismatic animal, inviting viewers to journey alongside Ambar, a young tigress raising her cubs in the fabled forests of India. Curious, rambunctious, and at times a bit clumsy, the cubs have a lot to learn from their savvy mother who will do all she can to keep them safe from pythons, bears, and marauding male tigers. Directed by Mark Linfield, co-directed by Vanessa Berlowitz and Rob Sullivan, and produced by Linfield, Berlowitz and Roy Conli, “Tiger” is the groundbreaking culmination of 1,500 days of filming. Combining fast-paced action with remarkably intimate moments, Disneynature’s all-new original feature film streams on Disney+ beginning on Earth Day, April 22, 2024.

Tiger on the Rise – Monday, April 22

Narrated by Blair Underwood, Disneynature’s “Tigers on the Rise” celebrates the remarkable comeback of one of the world’s most iconic animals. Tiger populations have rebounded so successfully, many of the big cats are venturing from India’s forest reserves into farms and villages—a monumental challenge for both people and animals. The heroes in this story are the vets, scientists, and community patrols dedicated to ensuring that tigers and people can coexist. Directed by Rob Sullivan, co-directed by Alistair Tones, and produced by Sullivan, Vanessa Berlowitz, Mark Linfield and Roy Conli, “Tigers on the Rise” begins streaming on Disney+ on Earth Day, April 22, 2024.

TV Shows

Star Wars: The Bad Batch April 3rd – Episode 310 "Identity Crisis” & Episode 311 "Point of No Return” April 10th – Episode 312 “Juggernaut” April 17th – Episode 313 “Into the Breach” April 24th – Episode 314 “Flash Strike”

X-Men '97 April 3rd – Episode 4 April 10th – Episode 5 April 17th – Episode 6 April 24th – Episode 7

Bluey April 7th – “Ghostbasket” April 14th – Extended-Length Special “The Sign”



New Library Additions

Monday, April 1

Theme Song Takeover (S3, 4 episodes)

Wednesday, April 3

Alice's Wonderland Bakery

Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S4, 12 episodes)

Wish

Wednesday, April 10

Wednesday, April 17

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S12, 14 episodes)

Drain the Oceans (S6, 6 episodes)

PJ Masks: Power Heroes (S1, 8 episodes)

Monday, April 22

Wednesday, April 24

Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition (S1, 11 episodes & S2, 12 episodes)

Bring It! (S6, 10 episodes)

Dance Moms: Abby's Studio Rescue (S1, 7 episodes)

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends